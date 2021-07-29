Statistical release 28 July 2021 Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2021 Euro area net savingdecreased to €517 billion in four quarters to first quarter of 2021, compared with €528 billion one quarter earlier Household debt-to-incomeratioincreased to 96.4% in first quarter of 2021 from 93.6% one year earlier Non-financial corporations' debt-to-GDPratio(consolidated measure) rose to 84.7% in first quarter of 2021 from 77.2% one year earlier Total euro area economy Euro area net savingdecreased to €517 billion (5.8% of euro area net disposable income) in the four quarters to the first quarter of 2021 compared with €528 billion in the four quarters to the previous quarter. Euro area net non-financialinvestmentdeclined to €244 billion (2.7% of net disposable income), mainly due to decreased investment by non-financial corporations (see Chart 1). Euro area net lendingto the rest of the world increased to €282 billion (from €242 billion in the previous quarter) reflecting non-financial investment decreasing more than net saving. Net lending of non-financial European Central Bank Directorate General Statistics Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Statistical information request, website: www.ecb.europa.eu Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Statistical release / 28 July 2021 Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2021 corporations increased to €234 billion (2.6% of net disposable income) from €134 billion, while that of financial corporations rose slightly to €105 billion (1.2% of net disposable income) from €102 billion. Net lending by households increased to €901 billion (10.0% of net disposable income) from €836 billion. The higher net lending by the total private sector was partly offset by an increase in net borrowing by the government sector (-10.7% of net disposable income, after -9.2% previously). Chart 1. Euro area saving, investment and net lending to the rest of the world (EUR billions, four-quarter sums) * Net saving minus net capital transfers to the rest of the world (equals change in net worth due to transactions). Households The annual growth rate of household financial investmentincreased to 4.9% in the first quarter of 2021, from 4.2% in the previous quarter. Investment in currency and deposits, unlisted shares and other equity, investment fund shares as well as life insurance and pension schemes were main contributors to this acceleration. Investment in listed shares grew at a lower rate, and net disinvestment from debt securities continued at a slightly lower rate. Households were net buyers of listed shares. By issuing sector, they were net buyers of listed shares of the rest of the world (i.e. shares issued by non-euro area residents), non-financial corporations, other financial institutions as well as insurance corporations and pension funds, and net sellers of listed shares of MFIs. Households continued selling (in net terms) debt securities issued by all resident sectors and the rest of the world (see Table 1 below and Table 2.2. in the Annex).

Statistical release / 28 July 2021 Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2021 The household debt-to-incomeratio1 increased to 96.4% in the first quarter of 2021 from 93.6% in the first quarter of 2020, as the outstanding amount of loans to households grew faster than disposable income. The household debt-to-GDPratioincreased, to 62.8% in the first quarter of 2021 from 58.1% in the first quarter of 2020 (see Chart 2), as debt increased and GDP declined. Table 1. Financial investment and financing of households, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 Financial investment* 2.6 3.3 3.7 4.2 4.9 Currency and deposits 5.1 6.4 6.9 7.9 8.1 Debt securities -13.3 -10.9 -6.4 -8.0 -7.3 Shares and other equity 1.3 2.3 2.6 2.3 3.3 Life insurance and pension schemes 2.0 1.7 1.4 1.8 2.2 Financing** 3.6 3.3 3.3 3.0 3.3 Loans 3.3 3.0 3.1 3.1 3.5 Items not shown include: loans granted, prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims and other accounts receivable.

Items not shown include: financial derivatives' net liabilities, pension schemes and other accounts payable. Chart 2. Debt ratios of households and non-financial corporations (debt as a percentage of GDP) Outstanding amount of loans, debt securities, trade credits and pension scheme liabilities.

Outstanding amount of loans and debt securities, excluding debt positions between non-financial corporations.

non-financial corporations. Outstanding amount of loan liabilities. Non-financial corporations In the first quarter of 2021, the annual growth of financingof non-financial corporations increased to 2.2%, after 2.0% in the previous quarter. An increase in financing by trade credits, after a decline in the previous quarter, was the main contributor to this development. Financing by equity accelerated, while debt securities financing grew at a lower - albeit still high - rate. Loan financing decelerated as a result of a deceleration in loans from MFIs and a decline in loans from the rest of the world, while intercompany loans and loans from 1 Calculated as loans divided by gross disposable income adjusted for the change in pension entitlements. European Central Bank Directorate General Statistics Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Statistical information request, website: www.ecb.europa.eu Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Statistical release / 28 July 2021 Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2021 general government and non-MFI financial corporations grew at higher rates (see Table 2 below and Table 3.2 in the Annex). Non-financial corporations' debt-to-GDPratio(consolidated measure) increased to 84.7% in the first quarter of 2021, from 77.2% in the first quarter of 2020; the non-consolidated,wider debt measure rose to 148.7% from 136.8% (see Chart 2). The increases in these ratios were due to a rise in the debt of NFCs and a decline in GDP over this period. Table 2. Financial investment and financing of non-financial corporations, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 Financing* 1.8 1.7 1.9 2.0 2.2 Debt securities 4.5 10.4 9.7 9.4 9.2 Loans 3.1 3.0 2.9 3.4 2.9 Shares and other equity 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.2 Trade credits and advances 0.8 -4.8 -2.6 -0.1 2.9 Financial investment** 2.0 2.2 2.7 3.2 3.9 Currency and deposits 9.6 18.3 20.1 19.1 17.4 Debt securities -4.6 8.0 4.4 5.4 3.5 Loans 0.1 -0.6 -0.3 0.1 1.2 Shares and other equity 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.8 1.9 Items not shown include: pension schemes, other accounts payable, financial derivatives' net liabilities and deposits. Items not shown include: other accounts receivable and prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims.

For queries, please use the Statistical information requestform. Notes These data come from a second release of quarterly euro area sector accounts from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. This release incorporates revisions and completed data for all sectors compared with the first quarterly release on "Euro area households and non-financial corporations" of 5 July 2021. The debt-to-GDP (or debt-to-income) ratios are calculated as the outstanding amount of debt in the reference quarter divided by the sum of GDP (or income) in the four quarters to the reference quarter. The ratio of non-financial transactions (e.g. savings) as a percentage of income or GDP is calculated as sum of the four quarters to the reference quarter for both numerator and denominator. The annual growth rate of non-financial transactions and of outstanding assets and liabilities (stocks) is calculated as the percentage change between the value for a given quarter and that value recorded four quarters earlier. The annual growth rates used for financial transactions refer to the total value of transactions during the year in relation to the outstanding stock a year before.

Statistical release / 28 July 2021 Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2021 The next release of the Household Sector Reportcontaining results for the euro area and all EU countries is scheduled for 9 August 2021. Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release. The production of quarterly financial accounts (QFA) may have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. More information on the potential impact on QFA can be found here.

European Central Bank Directorate General Statistics Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Statistical information request, website: www.ecb.europa.eu Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

