Euro area equity risk premia and monetary policy: a longer-term perspective

1. Introduction

The drivers of equity price changes are of considerable interest to financial market participants, but also from a monetary policy point of view. As such, changes in equity prices might reflect fluctuations in discount rates, in earnings expectations, or in equity risk premia (ERP).

For monetary policy, the ERP and the effects of monetary policy thereon are of particular interest but cannot be directly observed. One of the reasons for importance of the ERP is that equity capital is among the main sources of funding for euro area non-financial corporations, making the cost of equity - which in turn is estimated by the sum of the ERP and the risk free rate - an important factor in the transmission of monetary policy. As a result, changes in the ERP may dampen or stimulate corporate investment. Equity price developments can, to some extent, also influence the financial wealth of households and therefore their consumption decisions.

While not the main focus of the following analysis, the ERP and cost of equity are also important from a financial stability perspective. The cost of equity relative to the cost of debt may influence decisions about corporate capital structure and leverage. Moreover, equity prices that are out of line with macroeconomic fundamentals, signalled e.g. through a very compressed ERP, might trigger disorderly equity market corrections with possible adverse spillovers to other asset classes and the real economy.

Against this backdrop, this study analyses the effects of euro area monetary policy on equity risk premia (ERP) over the last decade, but prior to the global spreading of Covid-19. We note that euro area equity prices have increased over the last years1 (Chart 1), while monetary policy has been very accommodative, which has led some to argue that accommodative monetary policy may have unduly compressed risk premia in equity markets, see e.g. Hudepohl et al (2019).

2. Related literature

Our study relates to a rich body of research which focuses on the interaction between monetary policy and (excess) stock returns. Most of these studies can be classified into one of two strands. On the one hand, a significant share of

1 Price increases in euro area equity markets have however been modest in comparison to the US.