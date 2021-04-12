|
Euro area equity risk premia and monetary policy: a longer-term perspective
Daniel Kapp, Kristian Kristiansen Euro area equity risk premia
and monetary policy:
a longer-term perspective
No 2535 / April 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
This study analyses the effects of euro area monetary policy on equity risk premia (ERP). We find that changes in equity prices during periods of accommodative monetary policy mainly reflected adjustments in the discount factor and economic activity - rather than fluctuations in investors' required risk compensation. Furthermore, the ERP appears to not have declined much since the introduction of unconventional monetary policy and stands higher than prior to the GFC. Use of identified monetary policy shocks points to insignificant effects of monetary policy on the ERP. Further breakdown of these shocks reveals that monetary policy has a significant upwards impact on the ERP if it is perceived as a negative information surprise, while the opposite prevails in the case of a genuine accommodative monetary policy surprise. Accumulating these effects over time suggests that the two might have largely offset each other since the introduction of unconventional monetary policy.
JEL Classification: E22, E52, G12
Keywords: monetary policy transmission; monetary policy shocks; equity risk premia
Non-technical summary
Leaving aside recent COVID-19 related gyrations in equity markets, this study analyses the effects of euro area monetary policy on equity risk premia (ERP) over the last decade but prior to the global spreading of Covid-19.
We note that the euro area ERP has, according to an estimate based on a Dividend Discount Model (DDM), since 2014 fluctuated at a level of slightly above 8%, i.e. around 3-4 percentage points higher compared to pre-crisis years. Furthermore, also changes in equity prices during select individual periods of accommodative monetary policy mainly reflected adjustments in the discount factor and economic activity, rather than fluctuations in investors' required risk compensation. Especially in light of non-negligible price gains during these periods, these observations raise the question how monetary policy affects ERP.
In general, econometric analysis using identified accommodative and contractionary monetary policy shocks points to an insignificant effect of monetary policy on the ERP. However, further breakdown of these shocks reveals that monetary policy has a significant downward impact on the ERP if a policy event is predominantly perceived as a pure unexpected accommodative monetary policy surprise, while a negative information surprise has the opposite effect and thus leads to an increase in the ERP. Accumulating these effects over time suggests that the two might have largely offset each other since the introduction of unconventional monetary policy measures in 2014.
To ensure that results are not disproportionately dependent on the choice of the ERP approximation, we estimate the ERP using a number of alternative models. Although ERP estimates differ, regression results consistently suggest that identified pure accommodative monetary policy shocks entail a decline in the ERP, while negative information shocks are followed by an increase. Further, the impact of monetary policy shocks is higher for financials than for non-financials and roughly comparable across the German, French, Spanish and Italian stock markets.
1. Introduction
The drivers of equity price changes are of considerable interest to financial market participants, but also from a monetary policy point of view. As such, changes in equity prices might reflect fluctuations in discount rates, in earnings expectations, or in equity risk premia (ERP).
For monetary policy, the ERP and the effects of monetary policy thereon are of particular interest but cannot be directly observed. One of the reasons for importance of the ERP is that equity capital is among the main sources of funding for euro area non-financial corporations, making the cost of equity - which in turn is estimated by the sum of the ERP and the risk free rate - an important factor in the transmission of monetary policy. As a result, changes in the ERP may dampen or stimulate corporate investment. Equity price developments can, to some extent, also influence the financial wealth of households and therefore their consumption decisions.
While not the main focus of the following analysis, the ERP and cost of equity are also important from a financial stability perspective. The cost of equity relative to the cost of debt may influence decisions about corporate capital structure and leverage. Moreover, equity prices that are out of line with macroeconomic fundamentals, signalled e.g. through a very compressed ERP, might trigger disorderly equity market corrections with possible adverse spillovers to other asset classes and the real economy.
Against this backdrop, this study analyses the effects of euro area monetary policy on equity risk premia (ERP) over the last decade, but prior to the global spreading of Covid-19. We note that euro area equity prices have increased over the last years1 (Chart 1), while monetary policy has been very accommodative, which has led some to argue that accommodative monetary policy may have unduly compressed risk premia in equity markets, see e.g. Hudepohl et al (2019).
2. Related literature
Our study relates to a rich body of research which focuses on the interaction between monetary policy and (excess) stock returns. Most of these studies can be classified into one of two strands. On the one hand, a significant share of
1 Price increases in euro area equity markets have however been modest in comparison to the US.
research applies an event study approach around monetary policy events to find the contemporary response of stock prices to (unexpected) changes in policy rates. On the other hand, the literature applies VARs to study the dynamic interaction between monetary policy, often measured by money growth, central bank rates or short-term market rates, and stock prices. Using either of these approaches, Rigobon and Sack (2004), Ehrmann and Fratzscher (2004), Ioannidis and Kontonikas (2008), and Gospodinov and Jamali (2015), find that unexpected monetary policy loosening normally causes equity prices to increase.
Chart 1: Euro area and US equity prices since 1990
(1 January 1990 = 100)
1200
1990
Sources: Refinitiv, ECB.
Latest observation: 21 February 2020.
Determinants of the equity price response to monetary policy appear to be firm characteristics, with the impact of monetary policy differing on a sectoral level. In this respect, Haitsma, Unalmis and de Haan (2016) find that bank equity prices are more exposed to changes in the course of monetary policy than other sectors. In addition, Neri (2004) and Li, Iscan and Xu (2010) document that the effects of monetary policy on equity prices might differ across countries. Furthermore, Poshakwale and Chandorkar (2016) and Fausch and Sigonius (2018) show that the impact of monetary policy on equity prices might have changed with the global financial crisis (GFC), and Eksi and Tas (2017) find that crossing the zero-lower bound increased the reactions of stock markets to changes in monetary policy. Finally, also the fact of being in a bull or bear market
