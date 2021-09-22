Log in
Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Statistical release

22 September 2021

Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021

  • Total assetsof euro area pension funds amounted to €3,213 billion in second quarter of 2021, €93 billion higher than in first quarter of 2021
  • Total pension entitlementsof euro area pension funds rose to €2,717 billion in second quarter of 2021, up €29 billion from first quarter of 2021

Total assetsof euro area pension funds increased to €3,213 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from €3,120 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Investment fund shares accounted for 48.4% of the pension funds sector's total assets in the second quarter of 2021. The second largest category of holdings was debt securities (24.7%), followed by equity (10.1%) (see respective transactions in Chart 1).

Holdings of investment fund sharesincreased to €1,555 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €1,505 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of investment fund shares amounted to €6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes amounted to €56 billion. Looking at the main type of investment fund shares, equity fund shares totalled €490 billion, with net sales of €16 billion.

Turning to pension funds' holdings of debt securities, these increased to €794 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €767 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net purchases of debt securities amounted to €27 billion in the second quarter of 2021, with price and other changes close to €0 billion. Looking at equityon the assets side, euro area pension funds' holdings increased to €326 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, from €317 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of equity stood at €7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes

European Central Bank

Directorate General Statistics

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Statistical information request, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Statistical release / 22 September 2021

Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021

stood at €15 billion.

Chart 1

Transactions in main assets of euro area pension funds in the second quarter of 2021

(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)

Data for main assets of euro area pension funds

In terms of the main liabilities, total pension entitlementsof pension funds amounted to €2,717 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from €2,688 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Defined benefit pension schemes amounted to €2,236 billion, accounting for 82.3% of total pension entitlements. Defined contribution pension schemes totalled €481 billion, accounting for 17.7% of total pension entitlements. Net purchases of defined benefit schemes amounted to €9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while those of defined contribution schemes came to €3 billion. Price and other changes of total pension entitlements amounted to €16 billion.

For queries, please use the statistical information requestform.

Statistical release / 22 September 2021

Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021

Notes:

"Defined benefit schemes" includes hybrid schemes.

"Investment funds" includes money market funds and non-money market funds.

Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release and in the annex table lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in the annex table are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.

Table 1. Assets and liabilities of euro area pension funds

(EUR billions; amounts outstanding at end of period; transactions during the period)1)

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

TOTAL ASSETS/LIABILITIES

3,144

3,120

3,213

ASSETS

Currency and deposits

136

141

141

of which: Transferable deposits

56

59

60

Loans

74

70

81

Debt securities

795

767

794

Equity

287

317

326

Investment fund shares

1,469

1,505

1,555

Money market funds

44

36

40

Non-money market funds

1,426

1,469

1,515

Bond funds

259

257

272

Equity funds

472

486

490

Mixed funds

219

224

237

Real estate funds

165

174

179

Hedge funds

14

15

15

Other funds

296

314

322

Pension fund reserves 2)

120

120

122

Financial derivatives

206

137

135

Non-ﬁnancial assets

34

34

35

Remaining assets

22

28

24

LIABILITIES

Loans

104

80

85

Debt securities issued

0

0

0

Equity

22

24

27

Technical reserves 3)

2,793

2,700

2,729

of which: Pension entitlements

2,780

2,688

2,717

Deﬁned beneﬁt schemes 4)

2,316

2,217

2,236

Deﬁned contribution schemes

463

471

481

Financial derivatives

90

88

81

Remaining liabilities

53

47

51

Net worth 5)

82

181

239

SELECTED TRANSACTIONS - ASSETS

Loans

-2

-4

11

Debt securities

17

-3

27

Equity

6

5

-7

Investment fund shares

20

-15

-6

Money market funds

5

-8

5

Non-money market funds

15

-7

-11

Bond funds

-15

-7

6

Equity funds

28

-10

-16

Mixed funds

2

2

8

Real estate funds

5

2

-2

Hedge funds

0

0

0

Other funds

-5

5

-7

Source: ECB.

  1. Figures may not add up due to rounding.
  2. Total pension fund reserves may include investments in insurance policies.
  3. Total technical reserves may include life insurance.
  4. Deﬁned beneﬁt schemes include hybrid schemes.
  5. Balancing item as deﬁned in ESA 2010. In a deﬁned beneﬁt pension scheme, the level of pension beneﬁts promised to participating employees is determined by a formula agreed in advance. The liabilities of a deﬁned beneﬁt pension scheme are equal to the present value of the promised beneﬁts, and therefore in a deﬁned beneﬁt pension scheme net worth can be different from zero.

Euro area pension funds statistics - Statistical release, September 2021

1

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
