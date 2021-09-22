Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021 (1.015 KB)

Statistical release
22 September 2021
Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021
Total assetsof euro area pension funds amounted to €3,213 billion in second quarter of 2021, €93 billion higher than in first quarter of 2021
Total pension entitlementsof euro area pension funds rose to €2,717 billion in second quarter of 2021, up €29 billion from first quarter of 2021
Total assetsof euro area pension funds increased to €3,213 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from €3,120 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Investment fund shares accounted for 48.4% of the pension funds sector's total assets in the second quarter of 2021. The second largest category of holdings was debt securities (24.7%), followed by equity (10.1%) (see respective transactions in Chart 1).
Holdings of investment fund sharesincreased to €1,555 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €1,505 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of investment fund shares amounted to €6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes amounted to €56 billion. Looking at the main type of investment fund shares, equity fund shares totalled €490 billion, with net sales of €16 billion.
Turning to pension funds' holdings of debt securities, these increased to €794 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €767 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net purchases of debt securities amounted to €27 billion in the second quarter of 2021, with price and other changes close to €0 billion. Looking at equityon the assets side, euro area pension funds' holdings increased to €326 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, from €317 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of equity stood at €7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes
stood at €15 billion.
Chart 1
Transactions in main assets of euro area pension funds in the second quarter of 2021
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for main assets of euro area pension funds
In terms of the main liabilities, total pension entitlementsof pension funds amounted to €2,717 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from €2,688 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Defined benefit pension schemes amounted to €2,236 billion, accounting for 82.3% of total pension entitlements. Defined contribution pension schemes totalled €481 billion, accounting for 17.7% of total pension entitlements. Net purchases of defined benefit schemes amounted to €9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while those of defined contribution schemes came to €3 billion. Price and other changes of total pension entitlements amounted to €16 billion.
For queries, please use the statistical information requestform.
Notes:
"Defined benefit schemes" includes hybrid schemes.
"Investment funds" includes money market funds and non-money market funds.
Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release and in the annex table lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in the annex table are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.