Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021 (1.015 KB)

Statistical release

22 September 2021

Euro area pension fund statistics: second quarter of 2021

Total assetsof euro area pension funds increased to €3,213 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from €3,120 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Investment fund shares accounted for 48.4% of the pension funds sector's total assets in the second quarter of 2021. The second largest category of holdings was debt securities (24.7%), followed by equity (10.1%) (see respective transactions in Chart 1).

Holdings of investment fund sharesincreased to €1,555 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €1,505 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of investment fund shares amounted to €6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes amounted to €56 billion. Looking at the main type of investment fund shares, equity fund shares totalled €490 billion, with net sales of €16 billion.

Turning to pension funds' holdings of debt securities, these increased to €794 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €767 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net purchases of debt securities amounted to €27 billion in the second quarter of 2021, with price and other changes close to €0 billion. Looking at equityon the assets side, euro area pension funds' holdings increased to €326 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, from €317 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of equity stood at €7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while price and other changes

