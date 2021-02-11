Log in
Euro area securities issues statistics: December 2020

02/11/2021 | 05:41am EST
Statistical release

10 February 2021

Euro area securities issues statistics: December 2020

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 543.6 billion in December 2020.

Redemptions amounted to EUR 621.7 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 78.1 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 7.6% in December 2020, compared with 7.5% in November.

Data for debt securities

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu,website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Chart 1

Debt securities issued by euro area residents

(annual growth rates)

Breakdown by maturity

The annual growth rate of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from 20.2% in November 2020 to 18.5% in December. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate increased from 6.4% in November 2020 to 6.7% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities increased from 7.0% in November 2020 to 7.3% in December. The annual rate of change of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities was -0.1% in December 2020, compared with 0.1% in November.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations increased from 11.7% in November 2020 to 12.3% in December. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 1.7% in November 2020 to 1.2% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 2.8% in November 2020 to 3.5% in December. For the

general government, this growth rate was 12.0% in December 2020, compared with 11.9% in November.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from - 11.1% in November 2020 to -15.0% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 3.5% in December 2020, compared with 3.6% in November.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 9.0% in December 2020, compared with 8.8% in November. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change was -0.6% in December 2020, compared with - 0.5% in November.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 18.2 billion in December 2020.

Redemptions amounted to EUR 1.4 billion and hence net issuances to EUR 16.8 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.3% in December 2020, compared with 1.2% in November. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.1% in December 2020, unchanged from November. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate remained at 0.0% in December 2020. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 2.1% in November 2020 to 3.0% in December.

Chart 2

Listed shares issued by euro area residents

(annual growth rates)

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 8,437.5 billion at the end of December 2020. Compared with EUR 8,587.9 billion at the end of December 2019, this represents an annual decrease of -1.8% in the value of the stock of listed shares in December 2020, up from -3.1% in November.

Data for listed shares

For queries, please use the Statistical information request form.

Notes:

  • Unless otherwise indicated, data relate to non-seasonally adjusted statistics. In addition to the developments for December 2020, this statistical release incorporates minor revisions to the data for previous periods. The annual growth rates are based on financial transactions that occur when an institutional unit incurs or redeems liabilities, they are not affected by the impact of any other changes which do not arise from transactions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
