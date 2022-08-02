Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro area to get back half what it's spending on war fallout - ECB

08/02/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are spending more than they will get back to cushion the economic hit from the Ukraine war via fuel subsidies and other support measures, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, telling governments to use their cash more efficiently.

The 19 countries that share the euro approved support measures worth 0.9% of their gross domestic product, predominantly on measures to offset a surge in energy prices.

But this should only increase euro area GDP growth by about 0.4 percentage points this year and reduce inflation by slightly less than that, mainly via lower energy prices, the ECB said.

In the study, which was used an input for the ECB's 2022-24 economic projections, the bank estimated the impact on growth to fade next year and that on inflation to reverse.

Over 2022-24, stimulus measures approved in response to the war are estimated to add slightly less than 0.4 percentage points to growth and curb inflation by just over 0.1 percentage point, the ECB said.

It also found that half of the fiscal stimulus was aimed at supporting short-term fossil fuel consumption while only a minimal part contributed directly to the green transition.

"Looking ahead... efforts should be made to increasingly target energy related compensatory measures to the most vulnerable households," the ECB said.

"Moreover, incentives should be geared towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and dependence on Russian energy, while maintaining sound public finances."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.19% 0.67603 Delayed Quote.6.91%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.19102 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.09% 0.759705 Delayed Quote.9.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.82% 0.012446 Delayed Quote.4.53%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.977078 Delayed Quote.11.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aCerulean Winds, Ping Petroleum plan UK wind-powered offshore oil rig
RE
05:03aAccused Russian says U.S. charges of election interference are nonsense
RE
05:02aU.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
RE
05:02aFenton and daskalakis will coordinate and manage response effort…
RE
05:02aChina stocks fall as tensions mount before Pelosi visits Taiwan
RE
05:02aStocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion
RE
05:01aTourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons
RE
04:54aEuro area to get back half what it's spending on war fallout - ECB
RE
04:52aHong Kong June retail sales slip 1.2%
RE
04:47aFTSE 100 Drops as Investors Digest Earnings, -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP 2Q Profit Rose Again, Beating Expectations
2Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
3Climeon to Launch HeatPower 300 Marine at SMM Hamburg
4Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa lowers profitability forecast further
5Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion

HOT NEWS