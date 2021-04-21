Euro area yields steady ahead of ECB, little reaction to German court

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held
below recent highs on Wednesday, a day ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting, while there was little reaction to
Germany's constitutional court dismissing challenges to its
approval of the EU recovery fund.
Rising coronavirus cases and a fall in the oil price cast
doubt on the strength of global economic growth and dampened
risk appetite across global markets on Wednesday.
Investor focus also turned to Thursday's ECB meeting. The
bank is largely expected to keep policy on hold, while investors
are looking for clarity on how it will react to an economic
recovery in Europe, especially in terms of its emergency
bond-buying programme, which holds down government borrowing
costs.
Market reaction was muted to news that Germany's
constitutional court paved the way for the country to sign off
legislation ratifying the European Union's Recovery Fund as it
dismissed legal challenges against the plan.
The challenges were a potential threat to government bonds
from highly-indebted Southern European countries like Italy,
which stand to benefit most from the fund.
The German 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
euro area, was up less than 1 basis point to -0.25% at 0953 GMT,
below the highest level since late February, at -0.215%, touched
on Tuesday.
Italy's 10-year yield was down less than 2 basis points,
with the risk premium on top of German bonds holding at 101
basis points.
"It was largely in the price. I don't think too many
investors from our sense saw it as a challenge that was going to
have too much impact. I think it's in line with what was
expected," Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London,
said of the lack of market reaction to the court decision.
Focus remained on German elections, after an opinion poll
late on Tuesday showed the Green Party overtook the
conservatives after the latter named Armin Laschet as its
candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in September
elections.
German bond yields had risen sharply on Monday when the
Green Party announced its candidate for chancellor, turning
market focus to prospects for greater fiscal spending.
"Political uncertainty in Germany is unlikely to diminish
soon, which might hold back Bund yields from rising further
unless the ECB offers new insights," said UniCredit analysts,
adding they didn't expect the ECB to do so on Thursday.
Later on Wednesday, focus turns to the U.S. Treasury, which
will sell $24 billion of 20-year bonds in an auction.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Pravin Char)