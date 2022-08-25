Euro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves

* Euro gains nearly 0.5%, but close to parity with dlr
* Aussie adds 1.1% after China boost, stock mkt rally
* All eyes on Fed Chair's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded back above
parity with the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currency's recent
rally ran out of steam and investors waited to see whether
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would sound a more hawkish
tone at a meeting this week.
A more bullish mood across markets also helped the euro, as
well as currencies linked to broad investor sentiment such as
the Australian dollar, which rallied nearly 1%.
Investors have also been bracing for the Fed to double down
on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Powell is due to speak.
The euro/dollar's direction this week has largely been
driven by soaring natural gas prices, which are correlated with
a weaker euro because of the region's dependence on gas for its
energy needs. Worries about the global economy had sent
investors into dollars earlier this week.
"The main driver of U.S. dollar weakness overnight has been
a temporary easing of global growth concerns," said Lee Hardman,
an analyst at MUFG, citing media reports that Chinese
authorities are stepping up economic support measures with more
planned funding for infrastructure.
By 0810 GMT, the U.S. dollar index, which measures
the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.4% to 108.17,
but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at
109.29, touched in mid-July.
The euro was 0.4% higher at $1.001 after this week
hitting a 20-year low below parity.
The Australian dollar rose 1.1% to $0.6983, while
the Japanese yen rallied 0.4% and sterling by half a
percent.
The stronger Aussie dollar came as China's yuan rebounded
from a two-year low , helped by
firmer-than-expected official guidance, which traders took as a
sign that authorities are becoming increasingly uncomfortable
with rapid losses in the currency.
"In terms of the sharp AUD bounce today, an obvious catalyst
appears to be the bounce in CNH on the stronger than expected
fixing," said Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"The positive equity mood in much of the region does help
the Aussie in the background."
Key data releases on Thurday in Europe include the German
IFO numbers on the business climate and the release of the
minutes of the European Central Bank's July meeting, when it
hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.
(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes
Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Gareth Jones)