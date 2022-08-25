Euro bounces back to parity as investor sentiment improves

* Euro briefly back above parity with dlr
* Aussie adds 1% after China boost, stock mkt rally
* All eyes on Fed Chair's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The euro briefly rebounded back
above parity with the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currency's
recent rally ran out of steam and investors waited to see
whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would sound a more
hawkish tone at a symposium this week.
A more bullish mood across markets also helped the euro, as
well as currencies linked to broad investor sentiment such as
the Australian dollar, which climbed 1%.
However, after rallying beyond parity in early European
trading, by 1045 GMT the single currency was back below it, with
sentiment dented by the release of a closely watched index
showing business morale in Germany in August had fallen to its
lowest since June 2020.
The euro/dollar's direction this week has largely been
driven by soaring natural gas prices, which are correlated with
a weaker euro because of the region's dependence on gas for its
energy needs. That, plus worries about the global economy had
sent investors into dollars earlier this week.
"The main driver of U.S. dollar weakness overnight has been
a temporary easing of global growth concerns," said Lee Hardman,
an analyst at MUFG, citing media reports that Chinese
authorities are stepping up economic support measures with more
planned funding for infrastructure.
Investors have also been bracing for the Fed to double down
on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Powell is due to speak.
DOLLAR STILL STRONG
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six counterparts, was last down 0.2% at 108.39, but
remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at
109.29, touched in mid-July.
The euro had gained as much as 0.5% to $1.0033
after this week hitting a 20-year low below parity. It was last
at $0.9978, up 0.1% on the session.
"As summer concludes, USD remains historically strong. Fed
rate hikes to fight inflation have been USD supportive,
particularly relative to the slower pace of the European Central
Bank (ECB). We continue to expect the euro broadly in a range
roughly around parity," BofA analysts John Shin and Athanasios
Vamvakidis wrote in a research note. They have a year-end target
of $1.05.
"But risks of further Fed action remain high, as well as the
growing geopolitical concerns focusing on energy, gas supplies,
and Europe in the winter that could mean further downward
pressure on the euro," they added.
The Australian dollar rose 1% to $0.6972, while the
Japanese yen rallied 0.5% and sterling by
0.3%, the latter helped by money markets pricing in a
more aggressive pace of Bank of England rate hikes to 4.2% by
June next year.
The stronger Aussie dollar was also helped by China's yuan
rebounding from a two-year low , which was
fuelled by firmer-than-expected official guidance, which traders
took as a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly
uncomfortable with rapid losses in the Chinese currency.
(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes
Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Gareth Jones and Chizu Nomiyama)