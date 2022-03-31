Euro dips amid caution over Ukraine, Norwegian crown plunges

* Investors are cautious over Ukraine peace talks
* Focus on the ECB after strong inflation data
* Norwegian crown falls after central bank move
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
March 31 (Reuters) - The euro edged lower on Thursday on
caution about developments in Ukraine and limited progress in
peace talks, while the Norwegian crown fell sharply after the
central bank decided to buy foreign currency.
Russian forces prepared for new attacks, Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while no quick resolution is expected
from peace talks that will resume on Friday.
The euro dropped 0.3% to $1.1118 after hitting its highest
since March 1 at $1.1184.
"The single currency is always around $1.11, with investors
still cautious about future developments in Ukraine," Roberto
Mialich, forex analyst at Unicredit, said.
"The market wants to believe in a peace deal or at least in
a truce in Ukraine. This is why rouble remains not far from its
pre-war levels against the dollar, and the greenback is
struggling to appreciate," he added.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six peers, rose 0.2% to 98.074.
The rouble was down 3% versus the greenback at 78.55
Investors also focused on the next European Central Bank's
moves after robust inflation data.
ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday euro zone
inflation was increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the
ECB should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates
due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
“Until the risk of an energy crisis and considerable
economic effects resulting from the Ukraine war have been
banished, the ECB is likely to hesitate to make a clear
commitment,” Antje Praefcke, forex analyst at Commerzbank, said
in a note to clients.
“And as a result, it will also be a while before the euro
can appreciate on a sustainable basis,” she added.
Money markets are currently pricing in an around 85% chance
of 20 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by July 2022 and 60
bps by year-end.
The Norwegian crown plunged after oil prices dived and the
central bank said it would buy foreign currency for its
sovereign wealth fund in April.
Norges Bank plans to exchange 2 billion crowns ($231.9
million) per day into foreign currency, which will in turn be
invested abroad by the wealth fund, already the world's largest
with assets of $1.3 trillion.
The Norwegian currency fell 1.6% against the euro hitting
its lowest level since March 18 of 9.7111, and 1.9% versus the
dollar at 8.7255.
However, it is not far from its highest since October 2018
against the euro at 9.4424 and its highest since November 2021
versus the dollar at 8.5675, which it hit last week on the back
of a rally in Brent crude oil futures.
"The central bank move might curb the currency, but we think
the Norwegian crown still has room for further appreciation,
thanks to expectations of more rises in energy prices,"
Unicredit's Mialich argued.
Other commodity currencies, such as the Australian
and New Zealand dollar, dropped by around 0.5%.
The Swedish crown was slightly lower against the euro, just
off its highest since January of 10.3059 hit on
Wednesday as the central bank said it would have to tighten
monetary policy this year.
Bitcoin was down 0.2% at $47,191, while Ether
, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was up
0.45% at $3,402.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)