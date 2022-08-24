Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro edges back towards two-decade low as energy supply crunch adds to growth fears

08/24/2022 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some data-inspired losses on Wednesday and edged back towards recent peaks, while the euro remained under pressure amid growing recession fears fuelled by a possible energy supply crunch.

Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys released on Tuesday and a plunge in new home sales saw the dollar take a breather, after a run that pushed the U.S. currency to its strongest level against the euro in two decades.

But Europe has its own growth concerns, stemming from its greater exposure to Russian gas supplies as the region seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

Front-month Dutch gas, the benchmark for Europe, rose again on Wednesday morning as the prospect of a halt to supplies from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline kept investors on edge.

On Friday, Russian state energy firm Gazprom said Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days through Nord Stream 1 due to unscheduled maintenance.

The euro briefly bought $1 on Tuesday, but was back under pressure at $0.9950 in early European trade - barely above Tuesday's low of $0.99005.

"It's very difficult for the market to push the euro back above parity," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, citing Europe's energy supply concerns and the prospect of a hawkish Federal Reserve later in the week.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium kicks off on Thursday with all eyes on a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.1% at 108.66, within touching distance of July's two-decade peak of 109.29.

"Market participants remain squarely focused on Friday's Jackson Hole Symposium as this week's main event," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.

"With a hawkish Chair Powell likely on Friday, I'd expect the buck to resume its recent rally before too long," Brown added, saying he expects the dollar index to breach its July high.

Overnight, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari repeated the need for more aggressive rate hikes to control inflation.

Meanwhile, cyclical currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure amid fears of a global growth slowdown.

The Aussie <AUD-D3> was down 0.15% at $0.6920 and the kiwi slumped 0.23% to $0.6199.

The British pound hovered above the 2-1/2 year low of $1.1718 reached on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen traded up 0.2% at 136.48 per dollar.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London, additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.01% 0.58485 Delayed Quote.9.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.13% 0.69532 Delayed Quote.8.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.69208 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.18877 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.183 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.07% 0.651856 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.774833 Delayed Quote.10.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7707 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 13064.29 Real-time Quote.7.67%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.84112 Delayed Quote.0.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 0.99512 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.010599 Delayed Quote.7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.32% 0.012595 Delayed Quote.6.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012536 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61956 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.33% 433.9826 Real-time Quote.158.63%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.01% 0.845451 Delayed Quote.14.99%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 1.004934 Delayed Quote.14.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic trading session at…
RE
04:36aEmirati conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim reports 18% rise in pre-tax earnings
RE
04:28aChina faces heatwave havoc on power, crops and livestock
RE
04:27aSouth Africa Inflation Accelerated Sharply to 13-Year High in July
DJ
04:26aEuro edges back towards two-decade low as energy supply crunch adds to growth fears
RE
04:26aIn a first, South Korean general commands joint drills with U.S. troops
RE
04:26aSri lanka president urges china to change tune on debt as imf vi…
RE
04:26aSri Lanka President Urges China To Change Tune On Debt As IMF Visits - Nikkei
RE
04:26aSri lanka president urges china to change tune on debt as imf vi…
RE
04:19aAngolans vote in tight race in which alienated youth may tilt balance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
3Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
4Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
5P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on ..

HOT NEWS