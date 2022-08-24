Euro edges back towards two-decade low as energy supply crunch adds to growth fears

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some
data-inspired losses on Wednesday and edged back towards recent
peaks, while the euro remained under pressure amid growing
recession fears fuelled by a possible energy supply crunch.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys
released on Tuesday and a plunge in new home sales saw the
dollar take a breather, after a run that pushed the U.S.
currency to its strongest level against the euro in two decades.
But Europe has its own growth concerns, stemming from its
greater exposure to Russian gas supplies as the region seeks to
refuel ahead of winter.
Front-month Dutch gas, the benchmark for
Europe, rose again on Wednesday morning as the prospect of a
halt to supplies from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline kept investors
on edge.
On Friday, Russian state energy firm Gazprom said Russia
will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days through
Nord Stream 1 due to unscheduled maintenance.
The euro briefly bought $1 on Tuesday, but was
back under pressure at $0.9950 in early European trade - barely
above Tuesday's low of $0.99005.
"It's very difficult for the market to push the euro back
above parity," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex
Europe, citing Europe's energy supply concerns and the prospect
of a hawkish Federal Reserve later in the week.
The Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium
kicks off on Thursday with all eyes on a speech from Fed Chair
Jerome Powell scheduled on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures its performance
against a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.1% at 108.66,
within touching distance of July's two-decade peak of 109.29.
"Market participants remain squarely focused on Friday's
Jackson Hole Symposium as this week's main event," said Michael
Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.
"With a hawkish Chair Powell likely on Friday, I'd expect
the buck to resume its recent rally before too long," Brown
added, saying he expects the dollar index to breach its July
high.
Overnight, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari
repeated the need for more aggressive rate hikes to control
inflation.
Meanwhile, cyclical currencies such as the Australian and
New Zealand dollars were under pressure amid fears of a global
growth slowdown.
The Aussie <AUD-D3> was down 0.15% at $0.6920 and the kiwi
slumped 0.23% to $0.6199.
The British pound hovered above the 2-1/2 year low
of $1.1718 reached on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen traded up
0.2% at 136.48 per dollar.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London, additional reporting by
Rae Wee in Singapore
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)