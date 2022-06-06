Euro edges higher as risk appetite picks up, focus on ECB meeting

* Euro higher with investors focused on ECB policy meeting
* Yen around multi-year lows versus euro and dollar
* Chinese yuan around one month high
June 6 (Reuters) - The euro edged higher on Monday as risk
appetite picked up while investors awaited a European Central
Bank (ECB) policy meeting later this week.
Asian shares joined U.S. stock futures in making cautious
gains ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.
Markets, which have already priced in several ECB rate
increases and the end of bond-buying stimulus, want more clarity
on what comes after.
Hedge funds are already loaded up on euros. U.S. futures
market data shows speculators are holding their most significant
net-long euro position in 12 weeks.
The common currency was 0.2% higher versus the greenback at
$1.074.
It has recently appreciated against the dollar after
government bond yields spiked on expectations of tighter
monetary policy.
But according to some analysts, the euro has still room to
grow as forecasts about ECB policy moves are prone to hawkish
upgrades.
"The main question is whether the (July's rate) hike will be
25 or 50 basis points, and we expect Lagarde to leave all
options on the table for the July meeting," Enrique Diaz
Alvarez, chief risk officer at Ebury, said.
"Given current market expectations (on July's ECB move),
this (Lagarde comments) should support the common currency as
expectations for ECB hikes continue to be pushed upwards across
the curve," he added.
Money markets are pricing in 130 bps of ECB rate increases
by year-end, including a 30% chance of an additional 25 bps move
beyond the fully priced 25 bps in July.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the dollar
against six major currencies, was 0.1% lower at 101.99, not far
off its lowest since April 25 at 101.29, hit on May 30.
The dollar extended its gains on Friday after data showed a
tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve going
with rate rises.
Investors have been increasingly cautious about the dollar
after it hit its highest in a decade in mid-May.
But some of them reckon that a monetary tightening cycle
coupled with an economic growth narrative might provide further
support to the U.S. currency.
The Chinese offshore yuan was around its one-month high
versus the dollar at 6.657, after recent positive signals for a
domestic economy battered by COVID-19 restrictions.
Beijing will further relax COVID curbs by allowing indoor
dining as the capital steadily returns to normal with infections
falling, state media said on Sunday.
The Japanese yen was hovering around its multi-year lows
against the dollar and the euro, with analysts expecting the
Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its super-low interest rate
policy stance.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the BoJ's top priority was to
support the economy, stressing an unwavering commitment to
maintaining a "powerful" monetary stimulus.
The yen was at 130.73 just off its two-decade low of 131.35
against the dollar, and at 140.3 close to its 7-year low of
140.36 versus the euro.
The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7218 on
Monday ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week, after
gaining 0.67% last week.
Australia's central bank will raise rates by a modest 25
basis points for a second straight meeting, a Reuters poll of
economists found.
