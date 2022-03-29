Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro edges up ahead of talks over Ukraine, yen rebounds vs dollar

03/29/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - The euro edged higher on Tuesday in cautious trading as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for the first direct talks in more than two weeks.

The U.S. dollar was slightly lower, just off its highest since May 2020, while the yen staged a modest rebound after crashing to its lowest level since August 2015 on Monday.

Any step towards a ceasefire or a potential peace deal would support the single currency as the euro area is seen suffering the most significant economic impact of the conflict.

Ukraine and the United States hold little hope of a breakthrough at the meeting later on Tuesday, even though Russia's invasion appeared to have stalled on several fronts.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.1003.

"Unless there is positive news from the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, EUR will continue to struggle climbing back above the 1.10-mark against USD on a sustainable basis," You-Na Park-Heger, foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank, said in a research note to clients.

Versus a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.2% at 98.924, not far from its highest level since May 2020 at 99.415.

The greenback fell 0.3% to 123.57 against the yen after rising to its highest level since 2015 on Monday, while it's set for its biggest monthly rise since November 2016.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government would closely watch currency moves to prevent a "bad" weak yen that hurts the economy.

"While the comments from Japanese officials overnight are unlikely to reverse the yen weakening trend on their own, they should at least help to slow the recent fast pace of yen selling", Lee Hardman, currency and emerging market analyst at MUFG, said in a note to clients.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday kept up its relentless quest to defend a key yield cap by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds, putting even more downward pressure on the yen.

China's offshore yuan was little changed against the greenback at 6.3831 after new pandemic restrictions in Shanghai. It hit its lowest since October 2021 at 6.4106 in mid-March.

Shanghai, China's most populous city, tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors.

Bitcoin was down 1% at $47,482 after hitting its highest level since early January on Monday. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 2% at $3,405.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Stefano Rebaudo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.68147 Delayed Quote.7.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.04% 92.634 Delayed Quote.9.98%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.64% 43164 Real-time Quote.4.43%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.61% 47128.7 End-of-day quote.-1.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.17% 1.18974 Delayed Quote.0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.726945 Delayed Quote.4.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.06% 98.785 Delayed Quote.7.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.7993 Delayed Quote.1.24%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.84% 7.326 Delayed Quote.8.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.011949 Delayed Quote.1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.24% 1.623693 Delayed Quote.3.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013144 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.29% 85.097 Delayed Quote.8.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.68912 Delayed Quote.1.76%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.3819 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 0.909008 Delayed Quote.3.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.48% 90.5 Delayed Quote.34.64%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 14.82667 Delayed Quote.11.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aFitch withdraws Russian banks' ratings
RE
04:12a'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks
RE
04:11aSri Lanka gets help as economic crisis deepens
RE
04:10a'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks
RE
04:10aU.s. crude oil futures rise $1 to $106.96 a barrel…
RE
04:09aEU Commission approves Sweden's 3.3 billion euro recovery plan
RE
04:06aEuro edges up ahead of talks over Ukraine, yen rebounds vs dollar
RE
04:05aEuro edges up ahead of talks over Ukraine, yen rebounds vs dollar
RE
04:05aBrent crude oil futures rise $1 to $113.48 a barrel…
RE
04:04aThailand plans to sell up to $7.9 bln of govt bonds in April-June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Ericsson CEO faces investor ire over handling of Iraq probe
4Subaru : Donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighb..
5KUKA : Quarterly Earnings

HOT NEWS