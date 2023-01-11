Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro ekes out 7-month high against dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

01/11/2023 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro briefly hit a seven-month high against the dollar on Wednesday but held within a narrow range as traders avoided making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed.

The euro touched $1.07765, its highest since May 31 with the dollar recently on the back foot as traders bet the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates as fast and as high as earlier thought to tame stubbornly high inflation.

The euro was up 0.15% at $1.07515 against the dollar at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT).

The dollar has lost almost 12% against the single currency since hitting a 20-year peak in September, as data continues to show that the Fed's rate hikes are having their intended affect of cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

Investors are keenly focused on U.S. CPI data due on Thursday, as Fed speakers have said their next moves will be data-dependent.

Futures pricing shows markets now lean toward a 3/4 chance of a quarter-point hike next month, with the Fed's target rate reaching 4.947% in June before falling to 4.465% by December.

"Fed speakers remain adamant that it won't be cutting any time soon, yet markets are pricing a full unwind of this year's hikes by year end. If those cuts get priced out, USD headwinds may abate," analysts at ANZ Research said in a note to clients.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, including the euro, was little changed, up 0.01% at 103.26.

While the euro has benefited from improved growth prospects in the euro zone, the lack of inflows to the common currency may be due to ongoing risks tied to natural gas supply constraints, said Isabella Rosenberg, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Natural gas prices have fallen to their lowest in almost a year-and-a-half amid a mild winter and healthy inventory levels. But risks persist from Russia's war in Ukraine, which disrupted supplies last year.

"Unless the global growth backdrop continues to improve more materially, we expect dollar downside to remain constrained," Rosenberg said.

Elsewhere, China's re-opening has supported sentiment and lifted Asia's currencies against the dollar.

China's yuan was a whisker short of a five-month high at 6.7763.

The Australian dollar edged up 0.17% to $0.6905 after data showed the annual pace of inflation increased to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more rate hikes.

"Australia reported higher than expected CPI data that belies the narrative that the inflation battle has been won quickly and relatively painlessly," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.22% 24.01 Delayed Quote.0.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.92731 Delayed Quote.0.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.6422 Delayed Quote.1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.51% 91.512 Delayed Quote.1.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.30% 1.08526 Delayed Quote.1.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 1.21% 0.64339 Delayed Quote.1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.69096 Delayed Quote.1.41%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.27% 1.7582 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.19% 1.129 Delayed Quote.0.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.21494 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.13% 1.078481 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.692833 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.7446 Delayed Quote.1.15%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 12817.49 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.07% 1.55669 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.07566 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.29% 0.017728 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.20% 0.011392 Delayed Quote.0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.63671 Delayed Quote.0.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.94% 162.7493 Real-time Quote.-14.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.29% 6.76304 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.24% 1.447429 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 0.929688 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.59% 69.1633 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
Latest news "Economy"
03:50pBiden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location -NBC News
RE
03:46pMexico city-trudeau:mexican president was 'very open' to meeting…
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.679% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.554% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.226% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pMexico city-trudeau: optimistic about response from mexican pres…
RE
03:44pTwitter says no evidence new user data leaks were obtained via system bug
RE
03:40pMexico city-trudeau: mexican president pledged to work to move f…
RE
03:39pMexico city-trudeau:told mexican president that significant cana…
RE
03:37pFutures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results..
2Bayer shares gain as another activist investor piles in
3Analyst recommendations: BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Bunzl, Oracle....
4FTX seeks court rulings on asset sales, customer privacy
5Arnault tightens family grip on LVMH as daughter becomes Dior CEO

HOT NEWS