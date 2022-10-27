Euro falls against the dollar after ECB rate hike, U.S. data

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro briefly fell back
below parity with the dollar on Thursday after the European
Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates, and U.S. data showed
that the world's biggest economy rebounded more than expected in
the third quarter.
The ECB raised its deposit rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%,
the highest since 2009, in an effort to prevent rapid price
growth from becoming entrenched, with further hikes almost
certain as it unwinds a decade's worth of stimulus.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said that while Russia's
invasion of Ukraine and other global uncertainties meant the
euro area economy faced a number of risks to the downside,
inflation risks were skewed upward.
The euro, which had hit a one-month high of
$1.0094 versus the dollar earlier in the day, tumbled back below
parity with the greenback after the ECB rate decision. The
single currency clawed back some of its losses against the
strong dollar, and was down 0.69% at 1.0011 at 9:50 EDT (1350
GMT).
"The dollar is rebounding in light of the stronger-than
expected data and the ECB emphasizing a gloomy outlook for the
eurozone economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Convera. "It's a reminder that nothing fundamentally has changed
in terms of the euro, and negative fundamentals have put renewed
pressure on the single currency."
U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annualized rate
last quarter, the government's advance GDP estimate showed on
Thursday, ending two straight quarterly decreases in output,
which had raised concerns that the economy was in recession.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth
rebounding at a 2.4% rate.
Still, there were concerns that the data overstates the
economy's health as the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest
rate increases curbed consumer spending.
"Despite the shiny headline number, a look under the hood
shows a much grimmer picture of the U.S. economy, one that is
clearly losing steam," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at
BMO Capital Markets. "With the full effect of past and future
Fed rate hikes still to be felt, the economy appears poised for
a modest downturn in the first half of next year."
The Fed is expected to raise rates at its Nov. 1-2 meeting
by 75 basis points to 1.5%, a 13-year high. It is also likely to
reel in a key subsidy to commercial banks.
"I think that a bit of profit-taking at this level is not
unheard of," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets. "Since Monday, the euro-dollar has gone up
around 2.2%, so we've had quite a big move in the dollar over
the last two days."
The greenback had slid in recent days as investors have
cheered signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering
slowing down its aggressive rate hikes in December. Yet reversal
on Thursday was a natural bounce after a steep decline, analysts
said.
The British pound was down 0.24% against the greenback to
$1.1599 following a two-day rally on the back of Rishi Sunak
being appointed prime minister.
Japan's yen dipped 0.04% to 146.320 to the dollar.
Trading in the Japanese currency has been volatile after
suspected interventions by the government to boost the ailing
currency on Friday and Monday.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announced a
smaller-than-expected interest rate hike of 50 bps. The move has
made investors even more alert to signs that the Fed and ECB
might be slowing down.
The Canadian dollar last traded 0.05% higher at
1.3546 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Chris Reese)