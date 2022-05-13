Euro falls back towards 2017 lows on Russian energy crisis

* Euro retreats below $1.04, dollar gains
LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The euro hovered near its weakest
point since early 2017 on Friday after Russian sanctions led to
disruptions in gas supplies to Europe, renewing fears about an
economic slowdown in the euro zone.
The single currency has been battered in recent weeks by a
combination of fears for the economy suffering from the fallout
of the war in Ukraine, and a huge rally in the U.S. dollar
fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve will deliver a series of big
interest rate hikes to tame inflation.
While investors expect the European Central Bank to lift
rates out of negative territory this year, yields in the euro
zone will lag the United States by a significant margin.
Predictions from investors and analysts that the euro could fall
to parity with the dollar are growing louder.
On Friday, the euro ceded earlier gains to drop 0.1% to
$1.0373, close to the $1.0354 level it hit
on Thursday, its lowest since early 2017. The euro is down 1.6%
versus the dollar this week.
"In the very short-term, it's difficult to see what is going
to turn around the euro/dollar bearish trend," said Lee Hardman,
a currency analyst at MUFG. Hardman reckons the euro could fall
below parity with the dollar within weeks or even days on the
back of more bad news.
"Unless the Ukraine risks start to recede, it is going to be
very difficult for the euro to move much higher."
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on European
subsidiaries of state-owned Gazprom. Germany, Russia's top
client in Europe, said some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania
were receiving no gas because of the sanctions.
Barclays strategists said that if Russia switches off the
gas taps, they expect euro/dollar will fall below parity.
"Our economists estimate that a total loss of Russian
supplies, combined with rationing of the remainder, could dent
euro area GDP by more than 5pp (percentage points) over one
year," the strategists wrote in a research note.
The dollar index rose 0.1% to 104.82, close to
Thursday's two-decade high of 104.92.
The rally in the dollar, aided by a flight-to-safety bid by
investors concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,
has hit most major currencies. But the Japanese yen looked set
to snap a nine-week losing streak.
The dollar regained 0.5% on the yen to 128.89 per
dollar after hitting a two-week low of 127.5 overnight. However,
the dollar is still down against the yen this week, its first
week of declines since early March.
Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.2176. The pound was
knocked by data on Thursday showing Britain's economy
unexpectedly shrank in March.
The Australian dollar rallied 0.2% to $0.6869 as
broad investor risk appetite improved.
Crypto markets were steadier on Friday after a week of
turmoil, as the risk-off mood combined with the spectacular
collapse of stable coin TerraUSD.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Heinrich)