Euro falls, euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data meets forecasts

Data from the Labor Department showed 263,000 workers were added to non-farm payrolls in September, compared with expectations for a rise of 250,000 and a 315,000 increase in August.

The euro was last down 0.2% at $0.9776, having traded around $0.97965 prior to the data, while the pound was up 0.1% at $1.1173, compared with $1.12085 before the numbers.

Fed fund futures showed investors were betting on the Fed's key rate reaching as high as 4.625% by next March, compared with 4.615% at that same point earlier in the day.

The STOXX-600 index was flat on the day, having traded 0.15% higher before the figures. The banks sub-index, which is the most sensitive to changes in rate expectations, rose 0.3%, paring some of the day's gains.

In euro area government bond markets, Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, extended gains after the data. It was last up 10 basis points to 2.181%, its highest since Sept. 30.

