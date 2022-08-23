Euro falls to fresh two-decade low, dollar exudes strength

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a fresh
two-decade trough on Tuesday as Europe was buffeted by concerns
about energy supply and economic growth, while the dollar held
firm against major peers, supported by safe-haven flows.
The euro hit $0.9909, its lowest since late 2002,
and was last down 0.29% at $0.9914.
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline for three days at the end of the month, the
latest reminder of the precarious state of the continent's
energy supply.
Heatwaves in the continent have already put a strain on
energy supply and worries are growing that any disruption during
the winter months could be devastating for business activity.
"Given the current mood, there's obviously concerns as to
whether that's going to be three days or whether it's going to
be three years," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at
National Australia Bank (NAB).
"Is it really just going to be a three-day maintenance or is
this just another example of weaponisation of gas supply into
Europe?"
The pound was similarly dragged to a new
two-and-a-half-year low of $1.1729, while the Japanese yen
steadied at 137.270 per dollar after touching a
one-month low of 137.705 earlier in the day.
Chief on investors' minds for Tuesday will be flash
manufacturing PMI readings out in the euro zone and Britain
later in the day, which will provide further clarity on the
growth trajectory for the respective economies.
Investors are also waiting on minutes of the European
Central Bank's (ECB) last policy meeting on Thursday that are
likely to sound hawkish even as the continent faces a downturn
in growth.
The risk-sensitive Aussie fell to a one-month low
and last traded 0.29% lower at $0.6859. The kiwi slid
0.15% to $0.6163.
Elsewhere in Asia, China's yuan fell to an almost
two-year low of 6.8552 per dollar.
Against a basket of currencies, in which the euro is the
most heavily weighted, the U.S. dollar index stood firm
at 109.12, attempting to breach a two-decade high of 109.29 hit
in July.
Another reason investors have sought shelter in dollars is
the growing risk of a hawkish message from the Federal Reserve's
Jackson Hole symposium, flagged by several officials last week.
"Bonds sold off, led by the front-end," said analysts at
ANZ. "That's possibly in anticipation that Chair
(Jerome)Powell's speech on Friday is likely to reiterate hawkish
messaging."
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
have risen about 4 basis points for the week and last stood at
3.0091%. Yields on the two-year Treasury note were up
similarly up around 4 bps at 3.3018% as investors remained on
inflation and Fed-watch mode.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)