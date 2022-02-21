Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro gains on potential Biden-Putin summit

02/21/2022 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The euro rallied on Monday, taking heart from news of a possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

Many details remain unclear but the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders had agreed in principle to a summit on "security and strategic stability in Europe."

The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

The euro climbed 0.35% higher to $1.1362 after it lost some ground in early trade. The risk-friendly Australian dollar gained 0.55%.

"Russia-Ukraine tensions are starting to dominate risk sentiment and price action. The market is likely to keep chasing headlines without any clarity on the eventual outcome," said analysts at Barclays in a note.

The yen in contrast gave up most of its early gains to trade at 114.97 yen per dollar. Like the Swiss franc, the safe-haven Japanese currency has benefited from the tensions spurred by Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Sterling gained 0.19% to $1.3623 ahead of the release of PMI data which will give an indication of the impact of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 on the British economy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, fell 0.28%.

Currency markets participants are also focused on central bank policy, seeking clues on the speed and size of interest rate hikes in major markets.

Markets will be closely watching remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers this week for any hint that an expected rate hike at the Fed's March meeting could veer more towards to 50 basis points instead of the current consensus for a 25 basis point increase.

Public remarks are also due from several BOE policy makers.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP> recovered a little from a mild bruising over the weekend. The world's largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% at around $39,000.

Early on Monday it touched a two-week low of $38,210.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.41% 0.52968 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.41% 0.91816 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.63% 82.978 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.13% 1.07339 Delayed Quote.0.85%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.58% 0.66423 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.62% 0.72188 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.83% 190.84 Delayed Quote.2.22%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.38% 34514 Real-time Quote.-13.24%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.86% 39239 Real-time Quote.-13.62%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.39% 1.88732 Delayed Quote.1.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.19842 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.24% 156.615 Delayed Quote.0.35%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.25372 Delayed Quote.1.39%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.3624 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.00% 0.576764 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.21% 0.691243 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.23% 90.329 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.16% 0.72305 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.78567 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.20% 0.145333 Delayed Quote.1.41%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.74% 14.064 Delayed Quote.0.45%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.22% 12157.63 Delayed Quote.0.17%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.19% 1.57474 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.21% 0.83435 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.45% 130.686 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.41% 1.04608 Delayed Quote.0.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.45% 1.1367 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.07% 11.797 Delayed Quote.0.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.02% 0.009858 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.011815 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.25% 1.544092 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.11% 0.012349 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.013426 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.8004 Delayed Quote.1.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.53% 77.294 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.44% 0.61872 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.67242 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 1.24% 0.01196 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.12% 0.6844 Delayed Quote.1.29%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.51% 0.098591 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.25% 0.733934 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.46% 0.87974 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 114.943 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.83% 76.607 Delayed Quote.2.97%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.09% 0.92012 Delayed Quote.0.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aJapan's record $940 billion budget set for parliament approval in March
RE
01:45aLondon nickel hits highest in more than a decade on supply tightness
RE
01:42aMost-traded dalian iron ore futures rise more than 3% in monday…
RE
01:40aValneva receives 12.5 million pound COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing grant in Scotland
RE
01:38aJapan fy2022/23 budget worth record $940 bln in spending passes…
RE
01:36aTrump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store
RE
01:30aEuro gains on potential Biden-Putin summit
RE
01:29aEuro gains on potential Biden-Putin summit
RE
01:21aBiden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
RE
01:21aBiden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
2Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
3Transcript : Tyro Payments Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2022
4Nokia announces new Software-as-a-Service services in analytics, securi..
5Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

HOT NEWS