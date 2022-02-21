Euro gains on potential Biden-Putin summit

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The euro rallied on Monday,
taking heart from news of a possible meeting between U.S.
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to
discuss the crisis in Ukraine.
Many details remain unclear but the office of French
President Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders had agreed in
principle to a summit on "security and strategic stability in
Europe."
The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted
the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't
happened."
The euro climbed 0.35% higher to $1.1362 after it
lost some ground in early trade. The risk-friendly Australian
dollar gained 0.55%.
"Russia-Ukraine tensions are starting to dominate risk
sentiment and price action. The market is likely to keep chasing
headlines without any clarity on the eventual outcome," said
analysts at Barclays in a note.
The yen in contrast gave up most of its early gains
to trade at 114.97 yen per dollar. Like the Swiss franc, the
safe-haven Japanese currency has benefited from the tensions
spurred by Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders.
Sterling gained 0.19% to $1.3623 ahead of the
release of PMI data which will give an indication of the impact
of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 on the British economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, fell 0.28%.
Currency markets participants are also focused on central
bank policy, seeking clues on the speed and size of interest
rate hikes in major markets.
Markets will be closely watching remarks from U.S. Federal
Reserve policy makers this week for any hint that an expected
rate hike at the Fed's March meeting could veer more towards to
50 basis points instead of the current consensus for a 25 basis
point increase.
Public remarks are also due from several BOE policy makers.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP> recovered a little from a mild bruising
over the weekend. The world's largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3%
at around $39,000.
Early on Monday it touched a two-week low of $38,210.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina
Gibbs)