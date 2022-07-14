Euro is at parity; its fate is now with energy markets

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The euro's tumble below $1 for
the first time in two decades puts it on course for one of the
worst years in its history, especially if the energy price shock
triggered by the Ukraine conflict tips the bloc into a prolonged
economic crisis.
The single currency has teetered on the brink of parity
versus the greenback for days, finally breaching that level on
Wednesday. Its 11.8% year-to-date fall is almost on par with
losses seen in 2015, the year the European Central Bank
unleashed massive stimulus.
Wednesday's move may open the doors for a move towards $0.96
, analysts predict, with some expecting a fall to $0.90 if
gas supplies are disrupted much further.
The moves put the ECB in a bind. It is expected to raise
interest rates next week for the first time since 2011 to combat
inflation running at a record high 8.6%.
Currency weakness exacerbates that inflation problem. Yet
the ECB cannot risk aggressive policy tightening for fear of
sending economic growth into reverse.
"We see room for a move all the way to $0.97 and possibly
even $0.95," Olivier Konzeoue, director in the currency team at
asset manager UBP, said, noting the implication of the energy
crisis for Europe's economy.
"Basically, we know it's all about Russia," he added.
The euro's latest leg lower came after gas flows through
Russia's Nordstream 1 pipeline shut for 10 days for maintenance.
But if Moscow extends the shutdown, Germany -- already in stage
two of a three-tier emergency gas plan -- may be forced to
ration fuel.
"If the gas pipeline that's closed for 10 days doesn't
reopen and we get more gas rationing, in that situation we may
not have seen the weakest levels of the euro," said Christian
Keller, head of economics research at Barclays.
Spiralling energy costs are already exerting a toll. Germany
has just reported its first trade deficit since 1991 and
investor sentiment has plunged below levels seen when the
coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020.
SHORT-TERM OPTIONS
In the near-term, it may be all about technical factors and
options markets, where traders place directional bets or hedge
currency exposure. Options to the tune of $1 billion to $1.5
billion expire next week, and traders said a conclusive -- and
sustained -- breach of parity will trigger orders to sell euros,
potentially sending it to $0.95.
Even before the latest euro dive, speculators were
positioned for weakness, with bearish bets at the highest levels
so far this year, according to U.S. CFTC data.
But further out, gas prices are key.
Analysis by BNP Paribas of how currencies have historically
performed when energy prices soar, shows the euro suffers more
than other developed currencies from gas price shocks, falling
an average of 4.5% during such times.
JPMorgan noted the euro area is already facing "parabolic"
gas price spikes, with supplies down 53% in June. Industrial
powerhouse Germany has witnessed a 60% supply decline.
It cut its euro-dollar target to $0.95, "a reflection the
market will become increasingly willing to price in greater
probability for an escalation".
The worst case could bring a test of $0.90, JPMorgan said,
citing the Bundesbank's forecast of a 6% hit to German GDP in
the first year if supplies stop completely.
Nomura's Jordan Rochester reckons the euro may fall to $0.95
by end-August but in a scenario where gas storage
tanks fail to replenish by winter, it could slip to $0.90.
Similarly, Citi analysts predict a Russian supply halt will
send gas prices surging well above current levels of around 170
euros per megawatt hour.
All else being equal, the euro will fall to $0.98 if gas
hits 200 euros, while at 250 euros, it would trade below $0.95,
they told clients.
In theory, the ECB could intervene by selling dollars to
prop up the currency as it did back in 2000, when the euro fell
to around $0.83.
But the bank has signalled it may not step in this time,
possibly because the euro's "real" exchange rate -- against
trade partners' currencies and adjusted for inflation -- is well
above where it was in 2002, the last time euro-dollar parity was
hit.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao, Saikat Chatterjee,
Tommy Wilkes and Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Saqib Ahmed in
New York; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)