Euro jumps as Russian Foreign Minister sees hope for compromise with Ukraine

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The euro jumped on Wednesday
and was set for its third consecutive daily gains versus the
dollar on Wednesday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but there was
hope for compromise.
The euro briefly jumped to $1.10 after Lavrov said that some
deals with Ukraine were close to being agreed, with neutral
status for Kyiv under "serious" consideration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks
were sounding more realistic but more time was
needed.
By 0925 GMT, the euro was up 0.3% versus the
dollar at $1.09910, extending its recovery from a plunge to a
near 22-month low earlier this month.
Analysts said the euro has been solely driven by the
Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
"Ukraine war developments will remain in focus for markets
and we look out for headlines from the NATO defence ministers
meeting today," said Antti Ilvonen, analyst at Danske Bank.
Defence ministers will order the military advice at NATO
headquarters, just over a week before allied leaders, including
U.S. President Joe Biden, gather in Brussels on March 24.
Another European currency, sterling rose 0.14% to
$1.3063, ticking up from a 16-month bottom of $1.3000 the
previous day. The Bank of England will announce its policy
decision on Thursday, with money markets expecting the central
bank to raise rates by another quarter point.
Meanwhile, the dollar index - which measures the
greenback against six peers, with the euro the most heavily
weighted - fell 0.2% to 98.739.
Versus the yen, the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high
and stood at 118.310 yen, little changed from Tuesday,
when it reached 118.450 yen for the first time since January
2017.
Money markets are fully priced for a first
Federal Reserve interest rate hike in three years later in the
day, while the Bank of Japan is expected to leave ultra-loose
policy settings in place when it reviews its policy on Friday.
The Aussie added 0.4% to $0.72270, putting some
distance from Tuesday's trough at $0.71650, which was the lowest
level this month, after China's Xinhua news agency cited Vice
Premier Liu He saying the country will roll out policy steps
favourable for its capital markets.
"Australia and China have a very strong economic
relationship, so the Australian dollar is always going to move
on China news," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist
at Daiwa Securities.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.3% to 6.3645 yuan in the offshore
market and was set for its steepest daily drop in a
month.
(Reporting by Joice Alves, Kevin Buckland;Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)