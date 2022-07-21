Euro knocked by Italy crisis ahead of landmark ECB hike

* Euro falls to $1.0185 in Europe
* ECB expected to raise rates by 50 bps
* Russia restarts gas flows into Europe
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro wilted on Thursday as
the European Central Bank geared up for its first rate rise in
over a decade and as political tumult in Italy offset relief
following the restart of Russian gas flows through the region's
largest pipeline.
Traders will have more than just the landmark rate move to
juggle later, with the ECB also set to sketch out its
"anti-fragmentation plan" - a bond market intervention scheme it
hopes will prevent another euro zone debt crisis.
The euro had risen as high as $1.0230 overnight
but fell to $1.0185 in Europe after three of Mario Draghi's
Italian government coalition partners snubbed a confidence vote
he had called on Wednesday to try and renew their fractious
alliance.
The shared currency has enjoyed a strong week nevertheless
on bets the ECB might deliver a bumper 50-basis-point (bps) rate
hike later, and after Reuters reported the Nord Stream 1
pipeline would reopen on time following 10 days of maintenance.
The link's operator said flows had restarted on Thursday and
Germany's network regulator indicated they were back at the
pre-maintence level of 40% capacity.
"The market has priced in, give or take, 50/50 chance of a
50 basis point ECB hike today so you would have thought you
would get a reaction if it happens," said Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes.
But he said the money markets were now pricing in 1% rates
by the end of the year which might be hard to do given some
difficult circumstances. They are currently at -0.5%.
"That is quite a high bar given that Italy's government is
falling apart, we are still facing a winter of tight gas
supplies despite Nord Stream today, and with U.S. growth
slowing," Juckes added.
COLLAPSE
The European Union asked member states on Wednesday to cut
gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after
President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via
the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced and might even
stop.
"The risk gas is completely cut off in future because of
political disputes about the Ukraine war remain, and are a
weight on EUR," keeping volatility elevated, Commonwealth Bank
of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.
Meanwhile, markets are split on whether ECB policymakers
will deliver a previously telegraphed 25 bps increase or a
half-point rise to try to wrestle down runaway inflation,
despite palpable risks of recession.
The ECB, which has changed the time of its interest rate
decision and post-decision news conference this month to 1215
GMT and 1245 GMT respectively, is also likely to provide more
details of a new tool aimed at controlling outsized rises in
borrowing cost in the euro zone's most indebted countries.
The situation has been complicated further by the looming
collapse of the Italian government, with Draghi now expected to
offer to resign again and expectations of early elections in
October.
"If the ECB delivers a 25bp increase and its
anti-fragmentation tool is credible, EUR should not fall too far
and remain above parity," CBA's Capurso said.
Earlier, the yen shrugged off the Bank of Japan's
as-expected decision to stick with ultra-easy policy settings,
continuing to buck the global monetary tightening trend even as
it raised its inflation forecast.
The dollar was up at 138.575 yen, consolidating
below the 24-year high at 139.38 seen one week ago.
Sterling continued to drift below $1.20, last
trading 0.2% lower at $1.1952, as the field of candidates vying
to be Britain's next prime minister narrowed to two. The winner
is not expected to be announced until Sept. 5, but the favourite
to win is now Liz Truss who has said she would want more say
over Bank of England decision making.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar reversed
course dipping 0.2% to $0.6875, while the New Zealand dollar
did the same falling 0.5% to $0.6201.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)