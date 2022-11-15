Euro loses ground after reports Russian missile hit Poland

The euro was last up 0.06% at $1.0331 after falling as much as 0.44%. The euro had earlier risen as much as 1.5% against the greenback following economic data.

The Associated Press cited an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official saying that the Russian missiles had crossed into NATO member Poland. This followed an earlier report from Polish Radio ZET that two missiles hit Przewodow.

The Pentagon said it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border

Reuters cited firefighters as saying that two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

