Press release / 11 January 2022 Euro money market statistics: seventh maintenance period 2021 Unsecured market Chart 2 Weighted average rate for wholesale sector borrowing in the unsecured segment by tenor and maintenance period (percentages) Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing In the seventh maintenance period of 2021, which started on 3 November 2021 and ended on 21 December 2021, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €120 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,193 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €413 billion, i.e. 10% of the total borrowing turnover. Lending to credit institutions amounted to €225 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 66% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.57% for the interbank sector and -0.56% for the wholesale sector, the same as in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market Chart 3 Weighted average rate for wholesale sector borrowing and lending in the secured segment by tenor (percentages) Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending In the seventh maintenance period of 2021, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €390 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €13,650 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €10,952 billion and the daily average amounted to €313 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 26% and 22% of the total nominal amount on borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.6% and -0.62% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.55% and -0.58% in the previous maintenance period. In the seventh maintenance period of 2021, the weighted average rate for spot/next borrowing transactions ranged from -0.62% for operations based on collateral issued in Italy to -0.73% for operations based on collateral issued in Germany.

Chart 4 Weighted average rate for spot/next borrowing in the secured segment for collateral issued by maintenance period (MP) (percentages) Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing by collateral issuer country