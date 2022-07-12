Euro on the brink of breaching parity, stocks slide again

* Dollar soars to new two-decade highs
LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The euro sank to within a
whisker of parity with the dollar on Tuesday and stock markets
fell as the prospect of further central bank tightening and
worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved
investors.
The dollar's role as the safe-haven go-to currency for
investors worried about the economic outlook has been burnished
in recent weeks, with the U.S. currency roaring to two-decade
highs against multiple currencies.
The euro has been particularly vulnerable given the impact
of an ongoing spike in natural gas prices on the regional
economy and the war in neighbouring Ukraine, and with the
European Central Bank behind rivals in raising interest rates.
The dollar index gained 0.3% to 108.48, while
sterling hit another two-year low and the yen was not
far off its weakest in more than two decades.
Mizuho analysts said the move towards parity was happening
as "recession in the euro zone is priced in", and said the
backdrop suggested little to improve risk sentiment.
"Either way, there looks to be little preventing euro/dollar
breaking parity in the relatively near term," they wrote.
The focus for this week will be macro data including U.S.
consumer inflation on Wednesday, and comments from Federal
Reserve officials as investors look for clues on the outcome of
the Fed's upcoming policy meeting before the pre-meet blackout
period.
A high inflation reading would add pressure for the Fed to
step up its already aggressive pace of interest rate increases.
In equity markets, the Euro STOXX dropped 0.7%,
while German's DAX was off 0.8% and Britain's FTSE 100
by 0.44%.
U.S. futures markets also pointed to a weaker open
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.3% to its lowest level in two years,
while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.8%.
Also high on investors' list of worries is the fact that a
growing number of Chinese cities, including the commercial hub
Shanghai, are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs from this week to
rein in new infections after finding a highly transmissible
Omicron subvariant.
The surging cost of energy in Europe is also a major fear as
the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to
Germany entered annual maintenance, with flows expected to stop
for 10 days.
Investors are concerned the shutdown might be extended
because of the war in Ukraine, restricting European gas supply
further and tipping the struggling euro zone economy into
recession.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was at 2.92%, having dropped back below 3% overnight as
investors bought safe-haven Treasuries amid a sell-off on Wall
Street.
Growth fears were also weighing on oil, despite concerns
about tight supply.
Brent crude futures fell 2.2% to $104.73 a barrel,
while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.53 a
barrel, down 2.44%.
Gold was steady, with spot prices trading at $1,735
per ounce.
Cryotcurrency prices dropped, with Bitcoin last
down 1.4% at $19,670.
