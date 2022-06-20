Euro rises despite French election as dollar retreats

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Monday despite
French President Emmanuel Macron losing an absolute majority in
the country's parliamentary election, as the dollar retreated
against its major peers after hitting a 20-year peak last week.
Macron's centrist Ensemble coalition secured the most seats
in the National Assembly but fell well short of an absolute
majority needed to control parliament, final results showed.
Analysts and traders shrugged off the election results, with
the euro rising 0.2% against the dollar to $1.05155.
"Even though a Macron presidency and majority in Parliament
would be very positive for euro zone cooperation and so forth,
it's more for the long term, it's not something that affects
markets here and now," said Ingvild Borgen Gjerde, FX analyst at
DNB Markets.
"There's two things that are very important to the euro:
What sort of anti-fragmentation tool the ECB can come up with,
and the outlook for monetary policy."
Last week, the European Central Bank promised to devise a
new anti-fragmentation tool that should provide fresh support
for the bloc's indebted southern rim.
The dollar edged 0.2% lower to 134.715 yen, after
hitting 135.44 yen in Asia-Pacific trading hours, close to
Wednesday's peak of 135.60, the highest since October 1998.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies including the euro and yen,
fell 0.25% to 104.44 but remained close to a two-decade high of
105.79 hit on Wednesday last week, the day the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates by 75 basis points in an attempt to tame
high inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate and
the House on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The drift lower in the dollar is being driven mostly by thin
trading with the U.S. markets observing a public holiday on
Monday, said Osamu Takashima, head of G10 FX strategy at
Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
The dollar lost 0.4% to 0.96525 Swiss francs,
while sterling ticked up 0.1% to $1.2232.
The Australian dollar jumped 0.6% to $0.6980.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin remained weaker,
however, falling 2% to $20,154, sliding back toward the
weekend's low of $17,592.78, a level not seen since late 2020.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Kevin Buckland in
Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)