Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro rises to three-week high vs dollar after ECB's Lagarde turns hawkish

02/03/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man is seen in front of a sheet of five Euro notes at the opening of the new Central Bank of Ireland offices in Dublin

    * Euro jumps after Lagarde comments
    * Money markets price in ECB hike of 10 bp in June
    * Sterling gains vs euro after BoE raises rates
    * Investors look to U.S. non-farm payrolls report
    * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

 
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The euro surged to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday
after comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde fueled expectations of faster policy
tightening, as she focused on the prospect of euro zone inflation overshooting.
    She also did not repeat previous comments that interest rates in the region were not likely to rise this
year.
    The single European currency rose as high as $1.1452, the highest since Jan. 14, and was last
up 1.2% at $1.1441. The euro was on track for its largest daily percentage gain since early December 2020.
    Lagarde acknowledged on Thursday that euro zone inflation was running hotter than expected, with risks
tilted to the upside. She also said the ECB, which left policy rates unchanged at Thursday's meeting, would
not rush into new moves.
    When asked if the ECB was "very unlikely" to raise rates this year, Lagarde said it would assess
conditions very carefully and be "data-dependent."
    Euro zone money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance of a 10 basis-point hike in June and an
almost 100% chance of 40 bps of hikes by year-end, from a 90% chance of 30 bps hikes before Lagarde's press
conference.       
    "President Lagarde adopted a dramatically more hawkish tone in the press conference than on any previous
occasion," wrote Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist, at Capital Economics.
    "Most significantly, she pointedly refused to repeat her view that rate hikes this year are 'very
unlikely,' or even 'unlikely.' In effect, she was telling investors that she now thinks a rate hike this
year is likely," he added.
     Sterling climbed to a two-year peak versus the euro after the Bank of England raised
interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday, with nearly half of its policymakers pushing for a bigger increase to
contain surging inflation.
    The British pound later fell versus the euro after Lagarde's hawkish turn. The euro was last up 0.1% at
84.09 pence. Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.2% to $1.3598.
    The dollar index, with the euro as the largest component, dropped 0.7% to 95.311, on course for
its biggest daily loss since May 2021.
    The Federal Reserve remains on course to lift interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in
March, with about five hikes seen this year, according to Refinitiv data.
    Fed funds futures have also priced in a roughly 20% chance of 50 basis-point hike at the March meeting.
    The January non-farm payrolls report will be released on Friday, although the data won't be as crucial
for the Fed as in the past, as the focus is more on inflation rather than full employment.
    "There also is a strong likelihood that Omicron dented employment last month measurably, as was
reflected in the ADP (private payrolls) report and other January data," said Action Economics in its blog.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 150,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in
December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 2:56PM (1956 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 95.3840        96.0280     -0.66%         -0.292%       +96.2570    +95.2320
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1431        $1.1304     +1.12%         +0.55%        +$1.1452    +$1.1265
 Dollar/Yen                   114.9300       114.4200    +0.45%         -0.16%        +114.9700   +114.3300
 Euro/Yen                     131.37         129.35      +1.56%         +0.81%        +131.5400   +129.2000
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9206         0.9190      +0.18%         +0.93%        +0.9235     +0.9178
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3585        $1.3571     +0.11%         +0.45%        +$1.3628    +$1.3540
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2679         1.2668      +0.11%         +0.30%        +1.2715     +1.2658
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7130        $0.7135     -0.08%         -1.93%        +$0.7168    +$0.7111
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0524         1.0387      +1.32%         +1.49%        +1.0542     +1.0383
 Euro/Sterling                0.8412         0.8327      +1.02%         +0.14%        +0.8416     +0.8286
 NZ                           $0.6654        $0.6634     +0.31%         -2.78%        +$0.6681    +$0.6610
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.7260         8.7980      -0.82%         -0.95%        +8.8445     +8.7085
 Euro/Norway                  9.9766         9.9472      +0.30%         -0.36%        +9.9974     +9.9309
 Dollar/Sweden                9.1083         9.1979      +0.13%         +1.00%        +9.2263     +9.0849
 Euro/Sweden                  10.4122        10.3984     +0.13%         +1.74%        +10.4295    +10.3668
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci)

© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.52486 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.96% 0.62411 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.71368 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.94% 1.18909 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.35945 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.11% 0.580558 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -1.05% 0.690326 Delayed Quote.0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7887 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.16% 12170.39 Delayed Quote.0.22%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.95% 0.84094 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.17% 1.14324 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.03% 0.009852 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -1.01% 0.011703 Delayed Quote.0.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.013386 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.80% 0.66613 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.23% 0.735592 Delayed Quote.0.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -1.17% 0.874707 Delayed Quote.0.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:34pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:34pBoston Fed, MIT release technical research on central bank digital currencies
RE
03:31pMoscow says U.S. stoking Ukraine tensions, NATO points to Russian drills
RE
03:28pU.S. INTELLIGENCE : Russia may stage video to create pretext for Ukraine war
RE
03:19pGeorgia Republicans' move to redraw local voting maps raises cries of power grabs
RE
03:16pEuro rises to three-week high vs dollar after ECB's Lagarde turns hawkish
RE
03:08pBank of England's Bailey says wage rises must slow down
RE
03:07pBNY Mellon staff to return to office on March 7 - memo
RE
03:02pISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Investors shed global equities on BoE interest-rate hikes, glum Faceboo..

HOT NEWS