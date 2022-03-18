Euro set for biggest weekly rise in six weeks

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Friday but was
set for its biggest weekly gains in six weeks as traders heaved
a sigh of relief after Russia avoided default on
dollar-denominated debt and markets weighed the broader impact
of the start of the U.S. rate hike cycle.
Thursday's rally across global market with stocks, bonds,
credit and commodities rising served a reminder that investors
were eagerly waiting on the sidelines to pick up beaten down
assets at the slightest signs of an end to the war in Ukraine.
"This week has shown the market appetite to start
incorporating risk back into portfolios now the geopolitical
backdrop has stabilised somewhat," said Simon Harvey, head of FX
analysis at Monex Europe.
The single currency declined 0.3% at $1.1066 on
Friday but was up 1.62% for the week, posting its biggest weekly
rise since the first week of February when European Central Bank
President Christine Lagarde signalled for the first time that
interest rates will rise in the eurozone in 2022.
The dollar index paused for breath on Friday,
recovering slightly to 98.18 after declining every other day
this week, and was set for a 1% loss over the period. It slipped
to 97.724 on Thursday for the first time since March 10.
"The dollar seems to be peaking with the market already
pricing Fed hikes to a large extent, so the key going forward is
going to be inflation: if it keeps surprising to the upside,
then the question will be whether the Fed becomes even more
hawkish," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
While money markets still expect a cumulative 160 bps of
rate increases through the rest of the year, the narrowing gap
between short- and medium-maturity U.S. Treasury yields
raised concerns the economic momentum is slowing.
The Japanese yen remained near a six-year low after the Bank
of Japan left its ultra-accommodative policy settings unchanged
on Friday, as widely expected, leaving it an outlier among
developed-world central banks which are exiting coronavirus
pandemic emergency measures.
Though traders stayed optimistic for an end to the war in
Ukraine as talks continued between Moscow and Kyiv, although
progress on Friday was elusive with Russia firing missiles at an
airport near the city of Lviv.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Kevin
Buckland in TOKYO; Editing by Robert Birsel)