Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro set for biggest weekly rise in six weeks

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly gains in six weeks as traders heaved a sigh of relief after Russia avoided default on dollar-denominated debt and markets weighed the broader impact of the start of the U.S. rate hike cycle.

Thursday's rally across global market with stocks, bonds, credit and commodities rising served a reminder that investors were eagerly waiting on the sidelines to pick up beaten down assets at the slightest signs of an end to the war in Ukraine.

"This week has shown the market appetite to start incorporating risk back into portfolios now the geopolitical backdrop has stabilised somewhat," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The single currency declined 0.3% at $1.1066 on Friday but was up 1.62% for the week, posting its biggest weekly rise since the first week of February when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signalled for the first time that interest rates will rise in the eurozone in 2022.

The dollar index paused for breath on Friday, recovering slightly to 98.18 after declining every other day this week, and was set for a 1% loss over the period. It slipped to 97.724 on Thursday for the first time since March 10.

"The dollar seems to be peaking with the market already pricing Fed hikes to a large extent, so the key going forward is going to be inflation: if it keeps surprising to the upside, then the question will be whether the Fed becomes even more hawkish," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

While money markets still expect a cumulative 160 bps of rate increases through the rest of the year, the narrowing gap between short- and medium-maturity U.S. Treasury yields raised concerns the economic momentum is slowing.

The Japanese yen remained near a six-year low after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-accommodative policy settings unchanged on Friday, as widely expected, leaving it an outlier among developed-world central banks which are exiting coronavirus pandemic emergency measures.

Though traders stayed optimistic for an end to the war in Ukraine as talks continued between Moscow and Kyiv, although progress on Friday was elusive with Russia firing missiles at an airport near the city of Lviv.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in TOKYO; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.6667 Delayed Quote.3.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.18744 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.3134 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.43% 0.716466 Delayed Quote.2.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.79247 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12315.13 Delayed Quote.1.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.10607 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011863 Delayed Quote.0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013137 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.68803 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.32% 0.904102 Delayed Quote.3.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 103.117 Delayed Quote.27.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aUK consumer spending in line with pre-pandemic level - ONS
RE
05:47aKremlin says UK decision to revoke RT's broadcast licence is 'madness'
RE
05:46aBritish fashion chain Ted Baker draws U.S. takeover interest
RE
05:44aIEA urges reduced transport to cut oil use amid supply crunch
RE
05:43aEuro set for biggest weekly rise in six weeks
RE
05:41aEuro set for biggest weekly rise in six weeks
RE
05:40aPutin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow
RE
05:40aSterling flat versus dollar as markets digest rate moves
RE
05:40aInfra funds circle Vodafone for $16 bln Vantage Towers deal -sources
RE
05:37aLondon Stocks Lower as Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2U.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from Congo
3Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links
4Porsche AG sets more ambitious electric vehicle target
5Infra funds circle Vodafone for $16 bln Vantage Towers deal -sources

HOT NEWS