Euro sits in range while markets await ECB minutes

GBP

Having recovered most of yesterday's losses, sterling is trading broadly unchanged when compared to 24 hours ago. After several days of mixed anonymous briefings to the media, official statements from trade negotiations David Frost and Michel Barnier were cautiously optimistic yesterday. Speaking to legislators, David Frost said that the UK was willing to 'go further than you normally do in a free trade agreement' on the issue of state aid. For his part, Barnier called for flexibility from EU member states on the issue of fishing rights. The two statements together may suggest a path to creating a compromise that is politically acceptable for Boris Johnson's Government, and satisfies the EU's demands for assurances of state aid. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors released its residential market survey overnight, reporting the highest house price index level since 2002, and high readings for the balances for newly agreed sales and new buyer enquiries. However, RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn warned that job losses over the coming months could dent the current momentum in the housing market.

EUR

Pressure on the euro rises as the eurozone continues to struggle with accelerating new daily infections, which is shown by the euro's limited spot return against the US dollar compared to other G10 currencies. France will impose more restrictions today after the seven-day rolling average reached a record, while Spain also reported a record of 5,075 cases yesterday. Germany, however, continues to keep a lid on its domestic outbreak relative to neighbouring countries, but infections in Germany exceeded 4,000 new cases yesterday for the first time since April. Despite the overall surge in case count, EURUSD gained some positive traction yesterday and reversed a large part of Tuesday's slide, but this was driven by broad USD weakness. This morning, the pair is trading in a narrow band against the dollar after German exports increased 2.4% month-on-month in August, down from 4.7% in July. Domestic demand did bounce back immediately after lockdown measures in Germany were lifted, but exports experienced a delay in their recovery due to the uneven scaling back of lockdown measures by major trading partners. Newly imposed containment measures throughout the bloc may leave their mark on the German export industry, signalling headwinds for the export sector. Later today at 12:30 BST, the European Central Bank will publish its minutes from the September meeting. The minutes will be closely watched for any hints about the growth and inflation outlook, especially now that the ECB has upwardly revised their inflation forecast for 2021 from 0.8% to 1.0%. Since the meeting, inflationary figures have been released that show weaker price pressures, while a surging rate of infections also gave rise to renewed lockdown measures in the eurozone. Markets will watch whether these two developments have made their way into today's ECB minutes and if this sparks off some euro trading impetus.

USD

The greenback has traded with an indecisive tone so far this week, seeing some modest strength against some key currencies yesterday that reversed overnight. This morning all of the G10 currencies are higher or flat against the dollar, with AUD, NOK and GBP enjoying the biggest gains. Hopes for broad macro stimulus in the US before the election have now all but completely faded, after Donald Trump's intervention earlier in the week when he pulled negotiators from talks with leaders of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. However, more limited spending bills in specific areas may still be forthcoming. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about a possible relief bull for airlines. She also rejected calls from Donald Trump for a stand-alone bill to deliver another round of $1200 payments to individuals. Last night's debate between vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence passed without any major significance for macro markets. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting hinted at possible expansions to the Fed's asset purchase programs, with participants noting that 'it would be appropriate to further assess' aspects of the buying plans. Buying longer-dated US treasuries is one possible avenue by which stimulus could be strengthened. Today's main release will be weekly unemployment claims at 13:30 BST.

CAD

Yesterday's session saw the loonie shrug off the oil market's price action and continue to trade in line with the broad USD move driving G10 FX as a whole. By doing so, and with the dollar trading on the back foot in yesterday's session, the Canadian dollar reversed all of Tuesday's losses. The momentum from yesterday's session has seemingly spilt over into this morning with the loonie sitting 0.1% higher ahead of this afternoon's speech by Bank of Canada Governor, Tiff Macklem, to the global risk institute at 13:30 BST. The format of the event is yet unknown, but with concerning data stemming from Toronto's housing market and now Montreal's, questions, if allowed, are likely to focus on the central bank's outlook for the housing market. Additional lines of questioning are likely to include the Bank's outlook for their QE programme and their take on the latest round of fiscal stimulus measures. The BoC's activity in the mortgage bond market has gradually declined back to its minimum required purchases of C$500m a week, suggesting there remains scope for further support if necessary. Additionally, along similar lines, the expansion of the Bank's balance sheet has plateaued over the last month or so, which again signals room to increase bond purchases in the future. Besides Tiff Macklem's speech, there is little scheduled on the data front.

