Euro slips towards two-decade low as high gas prices adds to growth fears

LONDON, (Reuters) - The euro was within a whisker of a
two-decade low on Wednesday amid growing recession fears fuelled
by a possible energy supply crunch, while the U.S. dollar
recouped some data-inspired losses after Tuesday's
softer-than-forecast data.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys
released on Tuesday and a plunge in new home sales saw the
dollar take a breather, after a run that pushed the U.S.
currency to its strongest level against the euro in two decades.
But Europe has its own growth concerns, stemming from its
greater exposure to Russian gas supplies as the region seeks to
refuel ahead of winter.
Front-month Dutch gas, the benchmark for
Europe, rose again on Wednesday as the prospect of a halt to
supplies from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline kept investors on edge.
On Friday, Russian state energy firm Gazprom said Russia
will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days through
Nord Stream 1 due to unscheduled maintenance.
The euro briefly bought $1 on Tuesday, but was
back under pressure at $0.99175 in European trade - barely above
Tuesday's 20-year low of $0.99005.
"The sharp jump in gas prices and the uncertainty about this
going forward will continue to weigh on the euro for the time
being," said DNB Markets FX analyst Ingvild Borgen Gjerde, who
noted that weaker risk appetite was also keeping the euro under
pressure.
Eyes were now turning to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the
Federal Reserve kicks off its annual symposium on Thursday with
Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures its performance
against a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.37% at 108.95,
within touching distance of July's two-decade peak of 109.29.
"I think it's going to be a knife-edge speech from Powell,"
said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
"We roughly know where the Fed is currently spread on
September's meeting and they won't want to box themselves in too
much."
Money markets are currently fully pricing in a 50 basis
point rate increase at next month's Fed meeting, with traders
pricing in a greater than 50% chance of a larger 75 basis point
hike, according to Refinitiv data.
Overnight, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari
repeated the need for more aggressive rate hikes to control
inflation.
Meanwhile, cyclical currencies such as the Australian and
New Zealand dollars were under pressure amid fears of a global
growth slowdown.
The Aussie <AUD-D3> was down 0.5% at $0.6896 and the kiwi
slumped 0.6% to $0.6177.
The British pound drifted back towards a 2-1/2 year
low of $1.1718 reached on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen was
flat at 136.725 per dollar.
