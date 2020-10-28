Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro wilts as coronavirus lockdown worries hurt sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 01:06am EDT
Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and Euro notes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday following a media report that France's government was leaning toward reinstating a national lockdown to curb a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The dollar, however, gave up early gains and fell against the yen as sentiment turned bearish due to uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election next week.

The spike in infections "is certainly a concern for France and southern Europe, so the euro's upside is heavy", said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

He added that he does not expect the dollar to gain much against other currencies, "because people have been overly complacent about how markets will react after the U.S. election".

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.14% to $1.1780 on Wednesday, down for a third consecutive session.

Sterling <GBP=D3> held steady at $1.3043, supported by hopes for a last-minute trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

The dollar fell to 104.23 yen <JPY=D3>, approaching a one-month low.

Traders are bracing for more volatility in currency markets as the virus spreads in Europe, Britain, and the United States, fanning concerns that economic growth will weaken once again.

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address on Wednesday evening.

His office has not said what the speech is about, but local media has reported that the government is exploring imposing a lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

FOCUS ON U.S. ELECTIONS

Traders, however, say the bigger focus is on the United States, which is also struggling to contain the coronavirus as people vote early before elections on Nov. 3.

Polls show Democrat rival Joe Biden has a lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, but some investors are sceptical because the polls did not predict Trump's victory four years ago.

Legal battles between Republicans and Democrats over how to count votes have raised the risk that the outcome of the election will be disputed, which is a negative factor for the dollar, some analysts say.

Sentiment for the greenback has also weakened after Trump conceded that an additional round of U.S. fiscal stimulus is unlikely before the election.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell slightly to 6.7097 against the dollar, extending a pullback from a 27-month high hit last week as the People's Bank of China takes steps to curb the currency's appreciation.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> edged higher after data showed consumer prices in the third quarter rose 1.6% from the prior quarter, slightly more than the median estimate.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to lower interest rates and expand its government debt purchases at its next meeting on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin, Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

By Stanley White


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.28% 0.9423 Delayed Quote.3.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 74.466 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.16% 1.06475 Delayed Quote.2.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.30% 0.64929 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.7144 Delayed Quote.1.45%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.15% 2.58 End-of-day quote.-22.52%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.21% 1.82547 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.19% 6.706 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.06% 6.7098 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Kyoto Plant launched the production of special lemon sour “Lemon-dou”
PU
01:06aEuro wilts as coronavirus lockdown worries hurt sentiment
RE
01:05aSingapore sees local jobless rate peaking this year
RE
01:04aDrop in leisure driving stalls global recovery in fuel demand
RE
01:01aAustralia, Japan, U.S. to fund cable for Pacific island of Palau
RE
01:00aOil falls 2% as rise in U.S. crude stocks fans oversupply fears
RE
12:58aOil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:48aOil falls 2% as rise in U.S. crude stocks fans oversupply fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
4S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
5Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group