Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone April inflation revised down to 7.4%; still a record high

05/18/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers in Munich, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation held steady at a record high 7.4% in April, driven by soaring fuel and food costs, the EU's statistics agency said on Wednesday, lowering its estimate from a preliminary 7.5%.

Inflation has soared over the past year, first on post-COVID supply bottlenecks and latterly on knock-on effects from Russia's war in Ukraine, which have pushed up prices of everything from raw materials to finished industrial goods.

Price presses are now so broad that even underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel costs, is well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, indicating that high price growth is at risk of getting entrenched.

Inflation excluding energy and food accelerated to 3.9% in April from 3.2% in March while an even narrower measure also filtering out alcohol and tobacco picked up to 3.5% from 3%, Eurostat said.

This broadening of inflation is the main reason the ECB is almost certain to raise interest rates in July, kicking off what is likely to be a string of rate moves that could lift its minus 0.5% deposit rate back into positive territory before year-end.

ECB policymakers are increasingly worried that the inflation surge, once seen as just a "hump", is now here to stay and it will take tighter monetary conditions to get it back under 2%.

The European Commission this week estimated 2023 price growth at 2.7%, suggesting that inflation will be well above the ECB's target at least for three straight years.

A rise in services inflation to 3.3% from 2.7% is also likely to be concerning to policymakers, since services are labour-intensive and hence more likely to fuel wage pressures.

Rapid wage growth is a precondition of durable inflation but it is also a largely backward-looking indicator, suggesting that once the acceleration is under way, it becomes more difficult to rein in.

Among euro zone members, April inflation was highest in the Baltics, with the rate in Estonia exceeding 19%. It was lowest in France and Malta, both at 5.4%

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aEU leaves military training in Mali suspended, stops short of ending mission
RE
05:28aEuro zone April inflation revised down to 7.4%; still a record high
RE
05:27aBurkina Faso rescuers find no survivors in flooded mine's rescue chamber
RE
05:26aEu court upholds 28-mln-euro eu gun jumping fine against canon…
RE
05:25aNigeria gas explosion kills nine near market
RE
05:25aMore pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis
RE
05:23aTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
05:22aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Miners, Experian Retreat
DJ
05:21aNigeria asks Facebook, other platforms to curtail hate speech
RE
05:19aPakistan opens talks with IMF to resume suspended funds for battered economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4ENGIE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS