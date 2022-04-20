Euro zone Feb production rebounds as expected on consumer goods

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.7% month-on-month for a 2.0% year-on-year gain, rebounding from declines of 0.7% for the month 1.5% year-on-year in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the 0.7% monthly increase in February and had forecast a 1.5% annual rise.

The data comes largely from before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 - an event that severely shook business sentiment in March.

Eurostat said energy output fell month-on-month in February for the third time in a row though it continued to rise from a year earlier.

The production of capital goods, which are used for investment, also declined in February in the month and year-on-year for the second consecutive month.

However, these declines were offset by strong gains in the output of both durable and non-durable consumer goods, which increased by 5.8% and 8.9% year-on-year respectively.

