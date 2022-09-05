Euro zone July retail sales rise, but weaker than expected

Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro, a proxy for consumer demand, increased 0.3% month-on-month in July for a 0.9% year-on-year fall. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% monthly rise and a 0.7% year-on-year decline.

Eurostat said sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, fell 0.4% month-on-month for a 0.9% annual decline. Sales of automotive fuels rose 0.4% on the month and 0.6% on the year.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)