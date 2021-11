Eurostat said economic growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 3.7% higher than in the third quarter of 2020, also in line with the previous estimate, as the economy continued to recover strongly from the pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

Quarterly growth in July-September was highest in Austria at 3.3%, France at 3.0% and Portugal with a 2.9% expansion.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)