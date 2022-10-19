Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro zone Sept inflation revised down slightly, still at record high

10/19/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A customer shops in a supermarket in Nice

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer inflation was marginally lower in September than estimated earlier, data showed on Wednesday, but still at a record high, underlining market expectations of more interest rate rises before the end of the year.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.2% month-on-month for a 9.9% year-on-year surge, revising down its earlier estimate of a 10% year-on-year reading.

Surging energy prices were responsible for 4.19 percentage points of the total year-on-year reading, with food adding another 2.47 points and services 1.80 points.

Without the volatile unprocessed food and energy costs, or what the European Central Bank calls core inflation, prices went up 0.9% on the month for a 6.0% year-on-year gain.

An even narrower measure that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and watched closely by markets showed prices rose 1.0% month-on-month for a 4.8% year-on-year increase.

The ECB wants to keep inflation at 2% and it has been raising interest rates to curb price growth.

A host of policymakers have already made the case for another 75 basis point rate hike on Oct. 27 after a combined 125 basis points of moves in two meetings, the ECB's fastest pace of policy tightening on record.

Markets now see the 0.75% deposit rate rising to around 2% by the end of the year, then to around 3% next spring before levelling off.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.64132 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.16% 1.14808 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.61% 0.743389 Delayed Quote.6.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.07% 0.012327 Delayed Quote.4.83%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.98% 1.023646 Delayed Quote.15.50%
Latest news "Economy"
04:05pExclusive-Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
RE
04:01pRussia has destroyed three Ukrainian energy facilities over the last 24 hours, says President Zelenskiy
RE
04:01pRussia has destroyed three ukrainian energy facilities over the…
RE
04:00pEquities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings
RE
04:00pMORNING BID-Reality check
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
03:56pCuba calls U.S. trade embargo a 'hurricane' that never ends
RE
03:54pU.S. targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions
RE
03:45pEuro zone Sept inflation revised down slightly, still at record high
RE
03:42pBullard: in 2023, if inflation starts to decline meaningfully, f…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
4Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
5Nasdaq futures bolstered by Netflix's subscriber turnaround

HOT NEWS