Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone at a turning point but too early to debate end of ECB help: Lagarde

06/14/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is at a turning point but its recovery must be firm and sustainable before the European Central Bank can debate clawing back emergency support, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Politico in an interview.

The ECB last week agreed to maintain an elevated pace of bond purchases to keep borrowing costs ultra low and policymakers did not even entertain questions about tapering support, even as growth rebounds faster than earlier predicted.

"I am not suggesting that the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) is going to stop on 31 March," Lagarde was quoted on Monday as saying. "We have plenty of flexibility, but in terms of economic outlook we are heading in the right direction.

"It is far too early to debate these issues," she said about winding down the 1.85 trillion euro PEPP, which is scheduled to last at least until March 31 or until the crisis phase of the pandemic is over.

Economists expect the ECB to start discussing the end of PEPP at their September meeting and the vast majority of ECB watchers polled by Reuters do not expect PEPP to be enlarged and extended again.

Instead, the ECB is more likely to shift policy support to an older and more rigid Asset Purchase Programme, which is likely to remain in place indefinitely as inflation is due to undershoot the ECB's target for years to come.

"We are at a turning point where, bearing in mind alternative (virus) variants, we are on that recovery path, heading firmly towards a return to the pre-COVID-19 level," Lagarde added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.6369 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.16585 Delayed Quote.4.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.68018 Delayed Quote.5.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.011299 Delayed Quote.0.62%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.826043 Delayed Quote.0.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aAmerican father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan
RE
02:00aELON MUSK : Bitcoin jumps after Musk says Tesla could use it again
RE
02:00aPhilips recalls some 3-4 million "CPAP", ventilator machines due to foam part
RE
01:55aDollar on front foot as traders look to Fed for direction
RE
01:55aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, recovery
RE
01:46aEURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP : Lagarde
RE
01:46aOil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten
RE
01:37aEURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP : Lagarde
RE
01:37aErdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting
RE
01:35aOil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
2Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
3CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS : CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, re..
4TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : blames woes on former CEO's 'confrontational approach' to shareholders
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS