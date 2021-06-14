Euro zone at a turning point but too early to debate end of ECB help: Lagarde

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is at a
turning point but its recovery must be firm and sustainable
before the European Central Bank can debate clawing back
emergency support, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Politico
in an interview.
The ECB last week agreed to maintain an elevated pace of
bond purchases to keep borrowing costs ultra low and
policymakers did not even entertain questions about tapering
support, even as growth rebounds faster than earlier predicted.
"I am not suggesting that the pandemic emergency purchase
programme (PEPP) is going to stop on 31 March," Lagarde was
quoted on Monday as saying. "We have plenty of flexibility, but
in terms of economic outlook we are heading in the right
direction.
"It is far too early to debate these issues," she said about
winding down the 1.85 trillion euro PEPP, which is scheduled to
last at least until March 31 or until the crisis phase of the
pandemic is over.
Economists expect the ECB to start discussing the end of
PEPP at their September meeting and the vast majority of ECB
watchers polled by Reuters do not expect PEPP to be enlarged and
extended again.
Instead, the ECB is more likely to shift policy support to
an older and more rigid Asset Purchase Programme, which is
likely to remain in place indefinitely as inflation is due to
undershoot the ECB's target for years to come.
"We are at a turning point where, bearing in mind
alternative (virus) variants, we are on that recovery path,
heading firmly towards a return to the pre-COVID-19 level,"
Lagarde added.
