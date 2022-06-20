Euro zone at risk of "inflation psychology", ECB's Lane says

Once inflation psychology sets in, consumers bring forward their spending to beat the rise in prices while businesses start lifting their own prices, expecting higher costs, with both behaviours perpetuating inflation.

"We have very high inflation rates now, and clearly we could be in a world where inflation psychology is taking hold," Lane told the annual dinner of Britain's Society of Professional Economists in London.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sandra Maler)