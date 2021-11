"All banks basically expect a continued decrease in gross NPLs (non-performing loans) until at least the end of 2022 and we are of course concerned that the expectation may be a bit optimistic," Enria told a Finnish supervisory conference.

"We always recommend that banks be careful and not jump the gun in term of releasing provisions and create profitability now that they could regret later," he added.

