Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

07/20/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant tightening last year, the ECB said based on a survey of the bloc's biggest lenders. On the demand side, the figures suggest that firms are now more willing to invest.

"For the first time since the third quarter of 2019, firms' financing needs for fixed investment contributed positively to loan demand, suggesting that firms may become less reluctant to invest," the ECB said.

Lending surveys are normally a key consideration in ECB policy decisions but Thursday's meeting will likely focus on tailoring the bank's stimulus effort to better fit its new strategy, which is likely to trump any real time data.

The ECB earlier this month unveiled a tweaked inflation target and said that long periods weak inflation, like experienced in recent years, may require more forceful or more persistent stimulus effort.

While the ECB is unlikely to unveil fresh stimulus measures to align policy with the strategy, it is likely to signal an even longer period of stimulus, hoping to lift inflation expectations and eventually get actual price growth back to its 2% target, a mark it has missed for almost a decade.

For mortgages, credit standards are expected to remain broadly steady, the ECB added.

In terms of demand, banks expect a further net increase in demand for loans by both firms and households, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.18% 0.62093 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.1583 Delayed Quote.4.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.664885 Delayed Quote.4.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.26% 0.011356 Delayed Quote.1.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.848292 Delayed Quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aOil rises after slide but COVID-19, supply concerns weigh
RE
04:30aEuropean stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021
RE
04:28aPound hits more than 5-month lows as UK COVID-19 cases surge
RE
04:26aFACEBOOK : Austrian activist Schrems' Facebook complaint referred to EU court
RE
04:22aJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for inaugural space voyage
RE
04:19aFX reflation trades wilt on virus outbreak concerns
RE
04:17aPandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA
RE
04:14aFTSE Bounces After Steep Losses on Covid-19 Fears
DJ
04:13aEuro zone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3
RE
04:10aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : July results of the Bank Lending Survey in Germany
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4SOS: Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
5CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks falter as virus outbreaks fan global recovery fears

HOT NEWS