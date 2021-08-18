Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday
but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought
direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due
later in the day.
Risk sentiment improved on Wednesday as the fall in stock
markets was contained, but worries around the impact of the
spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus kept safe-haven
government bonds supported.
On Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
euro zone, was down nearly 2 basis points to -0.487% by 1006
GMT, above the lowest in nearly two weeks of -0.501% touched on
Tuesday.
"The fact that below-consensus U.S. retail sales failed to
add to the bid for Bunds and Treasuries underscores that the
more mixed macro backdrop is discounted and a larger trigger
would probably be required to take yields lower," said Christoph
Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales declined much more
sharply than expected in July. That however had little impact on
bond yields, which after a volatile session ended the day
marginally lower on both sides of the Atlantic.
"Bunds are facing major resistance near -0.5% yields,"
Rieger added.
The -0.50% level is often seen as a point of resistance for
the 10-year Bund yield as it is the current level of the
European Central Bank's main policy rate.
The main market focus later will be on minutes of the
Federal Reserve's July meeting, due at 1800 GMT, which investors
will scan for further clues of when the bank might start
tapering its bond purchases.
In the primary market, Germany raised 827 million euros from
the reopening of a 30-year bond, the final auction in this
maturity before a syndicated issuance in September.
In syndications a borrower hires banks to sell debt directly
to end-investors, allowing it to raise bigger volumes.
($1 = 0.8528 euros)
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Mark Heinrich)