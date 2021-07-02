Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields
fell on Friday, tracking a move in Treasuries ahead of U.S. jobs
data which might affect the Federal Reserve's narrative about
the economy.
More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank
(ECB) with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro zone's
economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump
but this recovery remains fragile.
The ECB plans to come down on banks that are taking too much
risk via financial instruments, the ECB's top supervisor Andrea
Enria said on Friday.
Meanwhile, concerns about the impact on the global economy
of a possible monetary tightening in China and of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus kept risk sentiment on hold.
The Shanghai Composite stock index fell 1.2%, on
speculation the Chinese central bank could begin tightening
monetary policy and some possible unease among overseas
investors over President Xi Jinping's warning to foreign powers
in a speech to mark his party's centenary.
"The ongoing anxiety about the Delta variant, China, could
increasingly become a factor after the softer PMIs," Commerzbank
analysts told clients in a note.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the
benchmark of the bloc, dropped 3.5 bps to -0.23%, its lowest
level since mid-June and its biggest fall since May 26.
The Fed has been focusing on the labour market's recovery
and inflation when deciding its policy stance, and most analysts
think it will take a couple more months before those
trajectories become more evident.
U.S. jobs data "has to be way off consensus for it to affect
the market. Otherwise, I think the current stabilization phase
will continue," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income
specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.
"Overall, positioning appears to have become more balanced,
but a downside surprise still looks set to underpin U.S.
Treasuries and Bunds," the Commerzbank analysts added.
Unicredit analysts did not see much room for U.S. yields to
fall after the data as they were "already trading at
historically low levels".
Focus was also on ECB speakers as investors increasingly
worried about tapering in the euro zone with bond supply in the
bloc likely to increase in 2022 when the Pandemic Emergency
Purchase Programme (PEPP) expires.
Euro zone government bond and European Union supply "is
likely to increase in 2022", Citi analysts said. "To keep annual
net cash requirement unchanged the Asset Purchase Programme
(APP) will need to be increased to €55bn per month after PEPP
ends for EGBs and significantly more for EU."
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Kirsten Donovan)