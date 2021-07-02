Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking a move in Treasuries ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve's narrative about the economy.

More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro zone's economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but this recovery remains fragile.

The ECB plans to come down on banks that are taking too much risk via financial instruments, the ECB's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Friday.

Meanwhile, concerns about the impact on the global economy of a possible monetary tightening in China and of the Delta variant of the coronavirus kept risk sentiment on hold.

The Shanghai Composite stock index fell 1.2%, on speculation the Chinese central bank could begin tightening monetary policy and some possible unease among overseas investors over President Xi Jinping's warning to foreign powers in a speech to mark his party's centenary.

"The ongoing anxiety about the Delta variant, China, could increasingly become a factor after the softer PMIs," Commerzbank analysts told clients in a note.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, dropped 3.5 bps to -0.23%, its lowest level since mid-June and its biggest fall since May 26.

The Fed has been focusing on the labour market's recovery and inflation when deciding its policy stance, and most analysts think it will take a couple more months before those trajectories become more evident.

U.S. jobs data "has to be way off consensus for it to affect the market. Otherwise, I think the current stabilization phase will continue," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

"Overall, positioning appears to have become more balanced, but a downside surprise still looks set to underpin U.S. Treasuries and Bunds," the Commerzbank analysts added.

Unicredit analysts did not see much room for U.S. yields to fall after the data as they were "already trading at historically low levels".

Focus was also on ECB speakers as investors increasingly worried about tapering in the euro zone with bond supply in the bloc likely to increase in 2022 when the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) expires.

Euro zone government bond and European Union supply "is likely to increase in 2022", Citi analysts said. "To keep annual net cash requirement unchanged the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) will need to be increased to €55bn per month after PEPP ends for EGBs and significantly more for EU."

