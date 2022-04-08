Euro zone bond yields dip, await French vote

April 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday
in cautious trade ahead of a first-round French presidential
vote over the weekend.
On Friday, with little data to move the market and ECB
policymakers having entered their quiet period where they
refrain from comments that could influence policy expectations
ahead of next Thursday's meeting, markets were seeking
direction.
After three straight sessions of rises that saw a rise of 16
basis points, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
bloc, was down 2 basis points to 0.66% by 0711 GMT.
Italian 10-year yields were down 4 bps to 2.30% after rising
26 bps over the last three sessions.
Up 20 bps and underperforming the market on the back of
volatility stemming from the French election, this week they are
set for their biggest monthly rise in a month.
Markets this week started to acknowledge the possibility of
far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning the elections against
incumbent Emmanuel Macron as her surge in the polls brought that
outcome within the margins of error.
The first test for markets will be the first round of the
presidential vote on Sunday.
"For today, that notion should mean limited risk taking,"
ING analysts said in a note to clients.
French bond yields across the curve were flat to a basis
point higher, slightly lagging peers on Friday. Bond yields move
inversely with prices.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Barbara Lewis)