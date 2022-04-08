Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields dip, await French vote

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a first-round French presidential vote over the weekend.

On Friday, with little data to move the market and ECB policymakers having entered their quiet period where they refrain from comments that could influence policy expectations ahead of next Thursday's meeting, markets were seeking direction.

After three straight sessions of rises that saw a rise of 16 basis points, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2 basis points to 0.66% by 0711 GMT.

Italian 10-year yields were down 4 bps to 2.30% after rising 26 bps over the last three sessions.

Up 20 bps and underperforming the market on the back of volatility stemming from the French election, this week they are set for their biggest monthly rise in a month.

Markets this week started to acknowledge the possibility of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning the elections against incumbent Emmanuel Macron as her surge in the polls brought that outcome within the margins of error.

The first test for markets will be the first round of the presidential vote on Sunday.

"For today, that notion should mean limited risk taking," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

French bond yields across the curve were flat to a basis point higher, slightly lagging peers on Friday. Bond yields move inversely with prices. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:49aJapan's consumer confidence worsens for third month in March on inflation worries
RE
03:48aExplosion in a bar kills eight at Congolese military camp
RE
03:48aTwo bodies found after S.Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan
RE
03:46aSri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion, industry warns of 'fall off precipice'
RE
03:42aIsraeli forces shoot dead Palestinian after Tel Aviv bar attack
RE
03:39aChina stocks end higher on stimulus expectations amid COVID surge
RE
03:39aEuro zone bond yields dip, await French vote
RE
03:34aWoodside investors to benefit from $40 billion merger with BHP arm - KPMG
RE
03:30aShanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
4TOP WRAP 4-Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces f..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC March 2022 Revenue Report

HOT NEWS