Euro zone bond yields dip from highs; Fed, inflation data eyed

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped from highs
driven last week by strong U.S. jobs data, in a quiet session
ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.
Yields had jumped on Friday after stronger than expected
U.S. jobs data for July drove U.S. Treasury yields higher, as
the strong data was seen as key to the Fed decision on when to
start tapering its bond buying.
Euro zone bonds followed suit, giving German 10-year bond
yields their biggest daily jump since June 17. Bond yields move
inversely with prices.
On Monday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
region, was down 1.5 basis points by 0738 GMT to -0.47%, below
the -0.451% peak touched on Friday.
Italy's 10-year yield was down similarly to 0.57%, keeping
the closely watched 10-year yield gap between Italy and
Germany's bonds at 102 bps.
Focus was on a number of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers
due to speak on Monday and U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday,
which will be watched for further clues of when the Fed might
start tapering.
Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, noted there
weren't many euro zone-specific factors to drive the bloc's bond
market this week.
"I think the tailwinds to euro zone government bonds are
still pretty strong ... So we should get another week or two of
rally before supply kicks in in September," Bouvet said.
He cited lower supply and liquidity over the summer and
appetite from investors for carry trades - where investors use
cheap funds to buy higher-yielding assets - as tailwind factors.
Euro government bond issuance is set to fall to the lowest
weekly volume of the year, with only a 4 billion euro German
10-year bond reopening scheduled, according to Commerzbank.
The main data focus is euro zone investor morale data from
Sentix due at 0830 GMT. A Reuters poll expects the reading to
show a small drop from the highest since 2018 posted last month.
German exports rose more than expected in June despite
persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing. [nL8N2PF0LK
There was little market reaction to comments from European
Central Bank policymaker and German central bank governor Jens
Weidmann, who on Sunday said the ECB must tighten monetary
policy if it needs to counter inflationary pressures and cannot
be put off from doing so by the financing costs of euro zone
states.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli
Editing by David Holmes)