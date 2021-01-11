Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on
Monday, with German borrowing costs off last week's five-week
highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in
place for some time as the bloc confronts a new variant of the
coronavirus.
Borrowing costs in the euro area have risen at the start of
the new year as last week's Senate runoff results in Georgia
boosted expectations for more fiscal stimulus under
President-elect Joe Biden, triggering a jump in U.S. Treasury
yields.
In the euro area, that upward pull on bond yields from the
so-called reflation trade has met resistance as rising
coronavirus cases and stringent restrictions weigh on economic
growth prospects and boost expectations for European Central
Bank stimulus to remain in place for longer.
Analysts at JPMorgan said bond markets remain caught in a
tug of war.
"The expectation of further fiscal stimulus in the U.S.
following the run-off elections result in Georgia, the removal
of tail risk with a Brexit deal and the seasonal supply dynamic
put pressure to higher long-end yields and to steeper curves,"
they said in a note.
"However, increasing concerns about high infection rates and
prolonged lockdown measures mostly across Western Europe
combined with solid duration demand provide a lid on potential
back up in rates."
Most 10-year bond yields in the euro zone's higher-rated
economies dipped 1 to 2 basis points in
early trade.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was 2 bps lower on the day at
-0.53%, off Friday's five-week highs at -0.51%.
Bond strategists said other key themes on the radar were
supply, typically heavy at the start of the year. Commerzbank
estimates new issuance in the euro area could top 20 billion
euros this week.
Also in focus was Italy's 10-year bond yield spread over
Germany. That gap tightened to around 99 bps on
Friday, according to Refinitiv data, its narrowest since 2016.
It was trading close to 103 bps on Monday, with some focus on
political uncertainty in Italy.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a showdown with his
coalition partner and former premier Matteo Renzi this week that
could bring down his government even as it struggles to contain
COVID-19.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called on ruling
parties to approve a European Union recovery plan before dealing
with a looming political crisis, Italian newspapers reported on
Monday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)