Euro zone bond yields drift higher, spotlight on Omicron

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in the euro area
drifted higher on Tuesday as world stock markets bounced back,
although investors were generally waiting to see how the
fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will impact the
global economy.
Stocks took a hit on Monday amid unease over Omicron and
after a key policy bill of U.S. President Joe Biden suffered a
setback.
European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on
Tuesday inflation in the currency bloc could stay elevated for
even longer than the ECB anticipates.
The hawkish comments may have added to upward pressure on
yields, with Germany's 10-year bond yield up 2.5 basis points
(bps) at -0.37%, up from Monday's almost 2-week lows near around
-0.40%. Italy's 10-year bond yield was almost 6 bps higher on
the day at 0.99%.
Analysts stressed that trading conditions were thin ahead of
the year-end, exacerbating price movements.
A reluctance to start fresh trades in this environment and a
perception that the recent bond rally has gone far enough may
help explain why safe-haven U.S. and European government bonds
have failed to get a significant boost amid rising unease over
Omicron.
German 10-year bond yields fell 25 bps and U.S. peers dipped
10 bps in November.
"The way bond markets are priced now, it's not providing a
great shelter. It's not a great flight to safety trade because
what are you really getting paid?" said Craig Brothers, head of
fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisors.
"I could see that equity money sells and goes to cash,
there's not much upside to bonds, but there is downside to
bonds."
New Zealand on Tuesday delayed the planned reopening of its
international border. In recent days, South Korea, the
Netherlands, Germany and Ireland have reimposed partial or full
lockdowns or other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Commerzbank head of rates Christoph Rieger said what could
become more relevant to euro area bond markets was how U.S.
COVID dynamics play out.
Omicron has become dominant in the United States with
lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an
unvaccinated man in Texas.
"Together with the rejection of Biden's stimulus package in
Congress, this (Omicron) could dent macro sentiment at the start
of the year, while the market is still pricing in more than one
rate hike by June," he said.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to
Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment
bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package.
Commerzbank's Rieger noted that with the ECB wrapping up
this year's bond purchases on Tuesday, euro zone bond trading
could turn even more erratic.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Ed Osmond and
Bernadette Baum)