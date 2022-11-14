Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Euro zone bond yields ease further after Panetta comments

11/14/2022 | 06:24am EST
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields eased further on Monday after dovish comments from European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta, but short-dated rates remained within striking distance of their multi-year highs.

Investors anticipated further monetary tightening from the European Central Bank amid fading hopes of a less aggressive approach from the Federal Reserve.

Panetta said the ECB needs to avoid overtightening as that could destroy productive capacity and deepen a recession.

However, some analysts pointed to ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos saying the central bank might announce a start date for its quantitative tightening at its December meeting.

The U.S. central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, but that should not be seen as a "softening" of its battle against inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield, more sensitive than other maturities to policy rate changes, was down 5 basis points (bps) to 2.08% after hitting its highest since December 2008 at 2.25% last week.

The 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 5 bps to 2.11%.

The yield curve is flirting with inversion, with the gap between 2- and 10-year yields at 2 bps after hitting -2.3 bps on Friday, in negative territory for the first time since July 2008.

"Germany's yield curve inversion means markets expect the central bank to bring inflation under control," said Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies at Robeco.

"If you look at break-evens, you see they have been very well-behaved," he added. "That's telling you that inflation expectations have not become unanchored at the longer end."

Economists see a curve inversion also as a precursor for an economic recession.

"The domestic inflation outlook remains sticky and keeps the ECB on course for more rate hikes and quicker quantitative tightening," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

ECB policymakers discussed in October a timeline for running down a 3.3 billion euro bond portfolio and envisioned the start of quantitative tightening (QT) in the second quarter of 2023.

Analysts expect an announcement on QT, combined with increased issuance activity to fund energy transition and military spending in Germany, to keep downside pressure on Bunds, the prices of which move inversely to yields.

Market participants will assess the European Union's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate on Tuesday for further insights on the latest ECB dovish pivot and recessionary risks in the euro zone.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was down 1.5 bps to 4.18%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 204 bps.

"Spreads between core and peripheral bond yields didn't expand recently because markets expect the ECB to be there as a backstop in case of excessive widening," Robeco's Graham added. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Kirsten Donovan, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
