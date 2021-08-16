Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields edge down as global sentiment turns south

08/16/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, dipped on Monday to their lowest level in over a week as latest data from the world's biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook.

The Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan also supported bond markets, seen as a safe haven at times of geopolitical uncertainty. The militants entered the capital almost unopposed on Sunday while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.

Data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.

Fresh signs that China's economic recovery is losing momentum follows news on Friday that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.

This backdrop weighed on world stock markets and boosted demand for government bonds, which typically benefit from concerns about a weaker economic outlook that investors bet will encourage central banks to keep lose monetary policy in place for longer.

In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields across the euro area were down 1-2 basis points on the day.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped to around -0.48%, its lowest level in just over a week.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell to their lowest in over a week and were last down 4 bps on the day at around 1.26% .

"The strengthening in U.S. Treasuries fed into a Gilts and Bund bid, although both remain pretty tightly wrapped in well-established ranges," analysts at Mizuho said in a note. "With the summer liquidity dearth, the market feels relatively low conviction in European rates." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
04:14aChina's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers
RE
04:12aANALYSIS : Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout
RE
04:11aMeggitt suitor TransDigm has until Sept. 14 to make rival offer
RE
04:06aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
04:04aPakistan 2036 Eurobond drops to nine-month low on Afghanistan conflict
RE
03:58aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
03:51aTIMELINE-The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
RE
03:51aNew Zealand set to deliver Asia's first pandemic-era rate hike
RE
03:42aChinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
3HSBC snaps up Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million in Asia expansion
4Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

HOT NEWS