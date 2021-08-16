Euro zone bond yields edge down as global sentiment turns south

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the
euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, dipped on Monday to their
lowest level in over a week as latest data from the world's
biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook.
The Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan also supported
bond markets, seen as a safe haven at times of geopolitical
uncertainty. The militants entered the capital almost unopposed
on Sunday while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their
citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.
Data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth
slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19
outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.
Fresh signs that China's economic recovery is losing
momentum follows news on Friday that U.S. consumer sentiment
dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.
This backdrop weighed on world stock markets and boosted
demand for government bonds, which typically benefit from
concerns about a weaker economic outlook that investors bet will
encourage central banks to keep lose monetary policy in place
for longer.
In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields across the
euro area were down 1-2 basis points on the day.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped to around
-0.48%, its lowest level in just over a week.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell to their lowest in
over a week and were last down 4 bps on the day at around 1.26%
.
"The strengthening in U.S. Treasuries fed into a Gilts and
Bund bid, although both remain pretty tightly wrapped in
well-established ranges," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.
"With the summer liquidity dearth, the market feels relatively
low conviction in European rates."
